28 Cricket #28, Shirley, NY 11967 – MLS 3448838
Full property details for 28 Cricket #28
General
- Price: $418,000
- HOA FEES: $102
- Taxes: $5,968
- Status: Available soon
- Type: Single family
- MLS ID: 3448838
- Updated: 19-12-2022
- Added: -13 day(s) ago
- Expected market date: 2-1-2023
Interior
- Number of rooms: 5
- Interior Features: Cathedral ceiling(s), eat-in kitchen, granite counters, living room/dining room, master bathroom, walk-in closet(s), washer/dryer hookup
- Appliances: Dishwasher, Dryer, Microwave, Oven, Refrigerator, Washing Machine
- Flooring: Hardwood
Rooms
Bathrooms
- Total number of bathrooms: 2
- Full bathrooms: 2
Bedrooms
Extra information
- Shared amenities: Kitchen in clubhouse, gated, Lake Association
Exterior
- Exterior Features: Balcony
Parking
- Parking functions: Semi-detached, 1 car coupled, driveway, garage
Place
- District: Suffolk
- Township: Brookhaven
- Development name: The mansions
- Subdivision: The mansions
- cross streets: William Floyd
- Driving Directions: William Floyd to the entrance of The Manors in Colony Preserve, to Cricket
School information
- Elem School District: William Floyd
- Middle School District: William Floyd
- High School District: William Floyd
- High school: William Floyd High School
Community
- associate Costs include: Maintenance Grounds, Exterior Maintenance, Clearing Snow, Garbage, Sewerage, Water
Heating & Cooling
- Central Air: Yes
- Air conditioning: Yes
- Cooling Type: Central air
- Heating type: Natural gas, forced air
Utilities
Structural information
- Architectural Style: Garden Apartment
- Detached/Connected: Attached
- Build: Frame, vinyl siding
- Cellar Description: No
- Common walls: 2+ common walls
- Construction year: 2015
- State of ownership: Diamond
Many features
- Property view: Panoramic, lake
- Lot Size (acres): 0.04
- Lot Size (Sq. Ft.): 1,901
- Lot Size Source: Other
- Lot features: Private
Financial considerations
- Association Fee: Yes
- Association Fee: $102
- Tax amount: $5,968
Disclosures and Reports
- Compensation brokerage buyers: 2%
- Property: Apartment
- inclusions: Ceiling fan, dishwasher, dryer, microwave, fridge, washing machine
- APN: 0200-976-71-02-00-021-000
- Property ID: 0200-976-71-02-00-021-000
- lot number: 79
Arranged by Douglas Elliman Real Estate
