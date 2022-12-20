28 Cricket #28, Shirley, NY 11967 – MLS 3448838





Full property details for 28 Cricket #28 General Price: $418,000

$418,000 HOA FEES: $102

$102 Taxes: $5,968

$5,968 Status: Available soon

Available soon Type: Single family

Single family MLS ID: 3448838

3448838 Updated: 19-12-2022

19-12-2022 Added: -13 day(s) ago

-13 day(s) ago Expected market date: 2-1-2023 Interior Number of rooms: 5

5 Interior Features: Cathedral ceiling(s), eat-in kitchen, granite counters, living room/dining room, master bathroom, walk-in closet(s), washer/dryer hookup

Cathedral ceiling(s), eat-in kitchen, granite counters, living room/dining room, master bathroom, walk-in closet(s), washer/dryer hookup Appliances: Dishwasher, Dryer, Microwave, Oven, Refrigerator, Washing Machine

Dishwasher, Dryer, Microwave, Oven, Refrigerator, Washing Machine Flooring: Hardwood Rooms Total number of bathrooms: 2

2 Full bathrooms: 2 Extra information Shared amenities: Kitchen in clubhouse, gated, Lake Association Exterior Exterior Features: Balcony Parking Parking functions: Semi-detached, 1 car coupled, driveway, garage Place District: Suffolk

Suffolk Township: Brookhaven

Brookhaven Development name: The mansions

The mansions Subdivision: The mansions

The mansions cross streets: William Floyd

William Floyd Driving Directions: William Floyd to the entrance of The Manors in Colony Preserve, to Cricket School information Elem School District: William Floyd

William Floyd Middle School District: William Floyd

William Floyd High School District: William Floyd

William Floyd High school: William Floyd High School

William Floyd High School High school: William Floyd High School Community associate Costs include: Maintenance Grounds, Exterior Maintenance, Clearing Snow, Garbage, Sewerage, Water Heating & Cooling Central Air: Yes

Yes Air conditioning: Yes

Yes Cooling Type: Central air

Central air Heating type: Natural gas, forced air Utilities Structural information Architectural Style: Garden Apartment

Garden Apartment Detached/Connected: Attached

Attached Build: Frame, vinyl siding

Frame, vinyl siding Cellar Description: No

No Common walls: 2+ common walls

2+ common walls Construction year: 2015

2015 State of ownership: Diamond Many features Property view: Panoramic, lake

Panoramic, lake Lot Size (acres): 0.04

0.04 Lot Size (Sq. Ft.): 1,901

1,901 Lot Size Source: Other

Other Lot features: Private Financial considerations Association Fee: Yes

Yes Association Fee: $102

$102 Tax amount: $5,968 Disclosures and Reports Compensation brokerage buyers: 2%

2% Property: Apartment

Apartment inclusions: Ceiling fan, dishwasher, dryer, microwave, fridge, washing machine

Ceiling fan, dishwasher, dryer, microwave, fridge, washing machine APN: 0200-976-71-02-00-021-000

0200-976-71-02-00-021-000 Property ID: 0200-976-71-02-00-021-000

0200-976-71-02-00-021-000 lot number: 79 Arranged by Douglas Elliman Real Estate

