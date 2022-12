Ohio State Football is targeting a tight transfer portal with Big Ten experience

COLUMBUS, Ohio Ohio State football’s most pressing need for a transfer portal remains offensive line, but the Buckeyes are considering additions elsewhere as well. told CJ Dippre 247 Sports that OSU and Alabama are his two best teams. The transfer target from Maryland visited Columbus last weekend and visited Alabama a week earlier. He gave no timetable for a decision. Dippre totaled 314 yards and three touchdowns on 30 receptions for the Terrapins last season. That included 30 yards and a touchdown on four receptions against OSU. The 6-5, 260-pound Pennsylvania native did not have an OSU offering when he emerged from Jermyn Lakeland High School as a three-star prospect ranked No. 893 overall. He played all 13 games as a true freshman and started all 12 games this season. Featured Buckeyes Stories What Dylan Raiola’s dissolution means for Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting Brandon Inniss National Signing Day 2023 Player Profile: Ohio State Football Recruiting Marvin Harrison Jr. unfazed by Biletnikoff snub as he takes Ohio State’s wide reception room into uncharted territory Ohio State has one known outgoing tight end in Mitch Rossi and one incoming top-100 prospect Jelani Thurman. It also could still lose Cade Stover to the NFL Draft, though the fourth-year junior has not announced a decision. Adding Dippre would both bolster the depth of OSUs and ramp up competition for that second tight end spot when paired with Stover. In other portal news, offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius is expected to announce his transfer destination on Wednesday. The Rhode Island transfer visited OSU over the weekend and also visited Nebraska, Oregon and Tennessee in recent weeks. Draft Kings Sports Book STATES: OHIO PRE-REG DOWNLOAD THE APP PRE-REGISTRATION $200 BONUS + NEW USER OFFER AT LAUNCH BET IN NOW With the arrival of DraftKings Ohio Sportsbook, bettors in the state can start betting on January 1. Ohioans can now also take advantage of pre-launch offers at BetMGM Ohio and FanDuel Ohio. If you or a loved one have questions and need to talk to a professional about gambling, call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966 or the National Council on Program Gambling Helpline (NCPG) at 1-800-522-4700 .

