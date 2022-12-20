Women’s Tennis Announces 2023 Schedule





EAST GREENBORO North Carolina A&T Women’s Tennis released its Spring 2023 schedule on Monday. It contains six home games. Twelve of the 14 scheduled games are in North Carolina, with a trip to Bluefield, W. Va., and Norfolk, Va., being the only out-of-state trips. The Aggies begin the season with a four-game road swing, beginning with a trip to Rocky Mount, NC, to face North Carolina Wesleyan on February 16. University (March 1) and at North Carolina Central University (March 4) The home opener is on March 14 against Morgan State at 1 PM. It kicks off a four-game homestand that includes games against Gardner-Webb (March 15), Norfolk State (March 19) and Longwood (March 21). A&T is a member of the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA), but women’s and men’s tennis in the CAA are unique. CAA teams are not required to play a conference schedule because the school locations are far apart. In addition, all 12 women’s and 10 men’s teams will advance to the CAA Tournament. The women’s tournament is scheduled for April 20-23 at the Mackesy Tennis Center in Williamsburg, Virginia. However, the Aggies will play some CAA competition throughout the regular season. They travel to Elon, NC, to play CAA opponent Delaware on March 29 at 4pm. Women’s tennis may add more CAA teams to the schedule as the season progresses. The Aggies have two more home games scheduled, starting with Lenoir-Rhyne on April 4 at 1 p.m. The other home game is against CAA foe Hampton on April 15 at 11am. A&T’s last three home games are at Bluefield State (April 7), Norfolk State (April 7) and Shaw University (April 12).

