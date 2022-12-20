Chiles, Harris selected for Pac-12 Watch Lists





UCLA sophomore Jordan Chiles and freshmen Selena Harris were highlighted on the Pac-12 Women’s Gymnastics 2023 Preseason Watch List and Newcomer Watch List, respectively. The inaugural watchlists highlight a total of 16 gymnasts as nominated by the league’s eight programs. The lists include 12 returning Pac-12 standouts and four newcomers who will make an immediate impact at the Pac-12 Conference, with all eight teams in the preseason Top 25. Chiles is a 2020 Olympic silver medalist whose 2022 off-season was spent winning even more hardware. This fall, she competed in her first-ever World Championships and took home three medals: team gold and silver for vault and floor exercise. The Vancouver, Washington native also competed at the 2022 Paris World Challenge Cup this summer, winning gold on floor exercise and silver on vault, and was a three-time bronze medalist (all-around, uneven bars, and floor exercise) at the 2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships. During her freshman season in 2022, Chiles qualified for the NCAA championships on uneven bars and floor exercise, earning All-America honors on floor. She also received first team All-Pac-12 honors on bars and floor and was an honorable mention on vault. Chiles recorded three perfect tens in 2022, two on floor and one on bars, becoming only the third freshman in school history to score 39.8 or higher in the all-around. Harris comes to UCLA as the #1 ranked recruit in the nation by College Gym News. The Las Vegas, Nevada native won a total of eight level 10 national championships (2022, 2021 all-around; 2022 and 2017 vault; 2022 and 2021 uneven bars; 2021 balance beam; 2022 floor exercise) and 19 state championships, including the 2021 state vault title with a perfect 10. In 2022, Harris won the uneven bars at the Nastia Liukin Cup and placed fourth in the all-around and on beam. At the elite level, she placed in the Top 10 in the all-around and jumped at the junior level at the 2018 U.S. Championships. No. Selected No. 2 in the preseason Pac-12 Coaches’ Poll, UCLA will begin its season on January 7 at the Super 16 in Las Vegas against No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Auburn. 2023 Pac-12 Women’s Gymnastics Preseason Watch List Brenna Brooks, Washington

Jade Carey, State of Oregon

Jordan Chiles UCLA

Madi Days, Oregon State

Malia Hargrove, Arizona

Caroline Henry, Arizona

Skylar Killough-Wilhelm, Washington

Andi Li, California

Grace McCallum, Utah

Hannah Scharf, Arizona State

Emily White, Arizona state

Chloe Widner, Stanford 2023 Pac-12 Women’s Gymnastics Newcomer Watch List eMjae Frazier, California

Selena Harris UCLA

Anna Roberts, Stanford

Makenna Smith, Utah 2023 Pac-12 Preseason Coaches Poll 1.Utah (7 1st place votes) 49 points

2. UCLA 41 points

3. California (1) 40

4. State of Oregon 32

5. Stanford25

6.Washington 15

7. Arizona State 12

8.Arizona 10

