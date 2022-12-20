In the suburbs of Dallas, Friday Night Lights give way to cricket

FRISCO, Texas — With the graceful spiers of the Karya Siddhi Hanuman Temple anchoring the skyline behind them, a cricket batsman and bowler faced each other across a brown grass field. Amid gusts of wind, players batting watched intently from stands nearby.

No, this is not a scene in India, where cricket became a national obsession after arriving on the wings of British colonialism. Try North Texas, where Friday Night Lights have given way to weekend afternoons on the field.

Welcome to the new Lone Star state, where cricket games, a Hindu temple and Indian grocery stores coexist with Christian churches, cattle ranches and Jerry Jones’ Dallas Cowboys empire. More than a decade of expansion has given the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex the largest Asian growth rate of any major U.S. metropolis, in the nation’s fastest-growing state. According to US Census Bureau figures, Indians account for more than half of the region’s Asian population growth, with only the Dallas suburb of Frisco experiencing growth to rival Seattle and Chicago.

While some Texans still bleed football, a growing number bleed cricket.

Pavan Kumar Machiraju, left, reacts to a play from the sidelines on Oct. 22 during a cricket match between the Dallas Cricket Connections and the Kingswood Cricket Club on a field adjacent to Roach Middle School in Frisco, Texas.

Kalyan “KJ” Jarajapu, a temple volunteer who watched the Frisco-sponsored cricket league game, said no one was playing cricket in Plano when he arrived in 1998, but things started to change four or five years later.

“I never thought there would definitely be cricket or there would be a world of cricket like I saw back home in India here in (metro) Dallas,” he said.

The share of Asians among foreign-born in the U.S. has recently risen, from 30.1% in 2012-2016 to 31.2% in 2017-2021, while the share of immigrants from Latin America and Europe fell , according to the American Community Survey.

Immigrants from South Asia believe they have found the best of East meets West in Frisco and other Dallas suburbs. They are living a new and improved American dream, with access to their favorite places of worship, authentic food and a community radio station. But the dream also comes with painful realities about racism, assimilation and mental health issues.

Texas-based disciples of Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji came together in 2008 to purchase a 10-acre lot in Frisco and build a modest Hindu temple. Within three years it received hundreds of believers.

Jayesh Thakker, a temple administrator, said they had raised enough money to build a 3,000-square-foot temple in 2015.

“They first built it as an American structure and then they ‘Indianized’ it,” Thakker said.

Pavan Kumar Machiraju leaves the field after batting on Oct. 22 during a cricket match between the Dallas Cricket Connections and the Kingswood Cricket Club, with the Karya Siddhi Hanuman Temple in the background, in Frisco, Texas.

New homes and schools soon followed.

Outside of Texas, the largest sources of new Collin County residents were Los Angeles and Orange counties in California, with 1,600 residents and 1,000 residents, respectively.

But nearly 6,000 new residents in the area came from Asia.

The Islamic Center of Frisco has also benefited. The board plans to more than double the size of the 18,000-square-foot mosque by 2024.

Azfar Saeed, the president of the center, recalls that almost two decades ago, only 15 people came to pray in a 400-square-foot suite in a mall on any given day.

“At that time, no one knew Frisco. People said, ‘Where are you going?’” says Saeed, who was born in Pakistan. In 2010, “people just started going right and left here.”

Anti-Asian hatred seems inevitable. In August, a woman’s racist rant against four Indian-American women in Plano was captured on video. Later she was arrested.

“It was very sad and surprising,” said Tummala, the temple’s secretary. “But we certainly don’t take that and say ‘OK, everyone in Texas is like that.'”

Some have found an outlet to talk about their struggles, including on the region’s only South Asian radio station.

Irving-based app-based Radio Azad was founded by Azad Khan in 2011, five years after he emigrated here from Pakistan. The station broadcasts music and current affairs in several languages.

The anonymity of dial-up radio on Azad – which means freedom in Hindi and Urdu – has led to difficult discussions. Nearly three years ago, CEO Ayesha Shafi started monthly segments on mental health, and listeners embraced them. They have addressed assimilation, bipolar disorder, and domestic violence.

“You can talk about issues you’re facing and really hear someone who’s like you, who understands where you’re coming from and will really listen,” Shafi said.

Everywhere you look, South Asian cultures – and even politics – are merging with the Texan zeitgeist.

You can find a Diwali celebration in several Dallas suburbs around October or November. The commemoration of light over darkness was celebrated by more than 15,000 people in Southlake’s town square.

Southlake Mayor John Huffman believes nearly a fifth were non-Asians. He attributes the success to the Southlake Foundation, a non-profit organization that oversees cultural events and community service.

“I feel like they’re raising the bar in a lot of ways,” Huffman said. “They have very deliberately told their fellow South Asians to go out and participate in the community.”