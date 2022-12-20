Player tracker from the Michigan State football transfer portal





Here is a summary of Michigan State football players coming or going through the transfer portal. Athletes can withdraw their names at any time. Players are coming to East Lansing for the 2023 season R. B. Nathan Carter, Connecticut Vitality:5-9, 199. The buzz:Carter gained 405 yards on 65 carries (6.2 yards per carry) with a touchdown in five games this season as a sophomore, and ran for 190 yards on 20 carries vs. Utah State in the season opener. Ran 21 yards on six carries in Week 4 vs. Michigan. Had 125 attempts for 578 yards and two scores in 2021, with 19 receptions for 127 yards. TE Jaylan Franklin, Wisconsin Vitality:6-4, 220. The buzz:Franklin was a standout quarterback and dueling threat basketball player at Gibraltar Carlson, but with the Badgers, he switched from linebacker to tight end for 2020. He usually played on special teams. He still has one year left. More:Michigan State football roster breakdown: where Mel Tucker may be looking for transfers for 2023 TE Ademola Faleye, State of Norfolk Vitality:6-7, 235. The buzz:Faleye brings tremendous size to the position, but caught just nine passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns in 20 games over thepast two seasons. He is from Brockton, Massachusetts and will be eligible to play for two seasons. TE Tyneil Hopper, Boise State Vitality:6-2, 250. The buzz:Had 13 catches for 108 yards in eight games this season and will come to MSU as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility. Caught two touchdowns on seven receptions in 2021. He is from Roswell, Georgia. C. B. Semar Melvin, Wisconsin Vitality:5-11, 170. The buzz:Was a three-star recruit from Fort Lauderdale, Florida in the class of 2019. Made five tackles and got two passes in four games in 2022. Jonathan Kim, North Carolina Vitality:6-0, 210. The buzz:From Fredericksburg, Virginia, recruiting class of 2019. Kim served as the kickoff specialist for North Carolina, but apparently wanted a chance to put points on the board. Is a career 0-for-1 on field goals, misses a 50-plus yarder as a freshman, and goes 3-for-3 on extra points. Transfers leave East Lansing for 2023 season L. B. Carson Casteel The buzz:Casteel, a freshman linebacker from Florence, Alabama, played in eight games and recorded no stats this season. He missed 2021 due to an injury. W. R. Germie Bernard The buzz:Bernard, a high school teammate of MSU backup QB Katin Houser for two seasons in Henderson, Nevada, played in 12 games in 2022, catching seven passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Bernard, a four-star recruit, originally signed with Washington, but was released from his letter of intent following the Huskies coaching change. D. L. Chase Carter The buzz:Carter was a freshman who was a three-star contender in the class of 2022. He played in one game, against Akron. D. L. Jalen Hunt The buzz:Started the season as a reserve, but was eventually placed in the starting lineup after the October 29 Michigan-MSU tunnel incident led to the suspension of eight defensive MSU players. Played in seven games and totaled nine tackles on the season. Hunt was a former three-star recruit in the class of 2019 from Belleville. D. L. Dashaun Mallory The buzz:Like Hunt, Mallory was a reserve, but started in the final month of the season. Played in eight games in 2022 and totaled 16 tackles. Mallory is from Bolingbrook, Illinois and joined MSU in the recruiting class of 2018. DL Michael Fletcher, Appalachian State The buzz: Fletcher, from Flint Carmen-Ainsworth, played in eight games this season. The 6-foot-6, 260-pounder had a career-best 13 tackles. He was the top defensive lineman in the state of Michigan in the class of 2019. KJack Stone The buzz:Stone finished 2-for-4 on field goal attempts as a freshman in 2022. The six-foot-tall, 190-pound Dallas native kicked off the season with 53 attempts but only 13 touchbacks.

