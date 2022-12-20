Kids Tennis Day returns to the Australian Open





In the morning, Grand Slam Ovals Super Stage will host a gravity defying BMX showfollowed by performances throughout the day Justice League superheroes, Spider-Man, PJ masks, Peppa Pig, Lyle Lyle Crocodile and many more children’s favorites. Grand Slam Oval will also be home to a new floating shadow structure, The pavilionwhere families can rest and recharge in the shade before heading back out for more fun. Bee Garden Squarethere will be art and craft, face painting, bubble art, interactive activities and the chance to pose for photos with the AO champion trophies just like this year’s winners at the end of the tournament. The AO Ballpark presented by Emirates will be open all day. It features the Emirates Fly Better adventure with an adrenaline tower and cloud jump, 7 meters high adventure in the air with 12 unique obstacles, one 8m high water slide, entertainment stage and much more. Families can book session time at the stadium when purchasing their tickets to ensure efficient entry. As families explore the district, they are sure to encounter more of their favorite characters, including Bumblebee, Baby Shark, Paddington, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Fireman Sam, Scooby-Doo, Bob the Builderthe LEGO characters and much more. After enjoying all the entertainment on offer, families can head to the Western courts and test their skills as they play Hot Shots tennis and learn from the best in the game with top players making their appearance. The new action packed AO tennis club will also be open, giving families the chance to try tennis in all its different forms, including Cardio tennis, POP Tennis, felltotem tennis and table tennis. With so many activities on offer, fans will need to refresh and refuel, and there will be a number of family-friendly food offerings available throughout the precinct. General admission tickets for Kids Tennis Day including the Arena Spectacular are $25 for adults and $15 for children. General admission tickets without the Arena Spectacular are $15 for adults and $5 for children. Families wishing to visit the AO Ballpark must book a one-hour session when they purchase their tickets. This comes at no extra cost and is designed to ensure efficient access and a more enjoyable Ballpark experience. Tickets for Kids Tennis Day are now on sale.

