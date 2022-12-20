Guildford Dragon NEWS

Sports
Published on: December 20, 2022
Report by Steve Day
With the season one-third over at the end of November, the rankings are starting to take shape in terms of promotion and relegation contenders.
The battle for honors is a close-run thing right now with the largest lead of only 5 points between first and second place.
Starting with division two, we have new leaders as Godalming F took over from Ash at the top and led by 4 points.
However, it must be said, previous leaders have two games left. Anay Gandhi and Siddie Pillai currently star in the Godalming team, both with a 75% average.
Ashs Hudson Foley still tops the division averages with a mighty 94.12% after losing just one of his games this season.
Bramley B are in third and look like likely challengers, with Nick Gould leading the way with an average of 85.71%
Challoner A remains on top Division One despite the loss in the last week of November of Aftermath A.
It was a hard-fought match and although Aftermath stalwarts Trevor Sanders, Simon Turner and Steven Pearce led all the way, they were held back by Challoner’s Crispian Knight.
In fact, the game wasn’t decided until the end when Trevor beat Stephen Collins for a 5-4 win. It must have been a long night, as there were five five-seaters and three four-seaters.
Merrow D’s challenge faltered during the month as they dropped vitals against both Bramley A and Aftermath A. Aftermath B’s Kevin Bown and Challoner’s Maria Hilsdon jointly top the division averages with 91.67%.
Merrow reigned supreme at the top of the premier league their B, A, and C teams (in that order) occupy the first three positions.
Max Flint, Richard Seymour and Graham Faulkner make up the Merrow B team.
Burymead As’s challenge seems to have fallen in November as they are now in sixth place, nine points behind the leaders.
In contrast, last year’s champion, Godalming A, has finally taken a step and is now in fourth place.
Godalming B looks ready for the drop unless they can field their first choice players more often. Adam Laws continues to top the averages with a whopping 95.83%.
No real change at the top of it Division Four with Challoner B and Merrow G remaining on pole position with 45 points.
Interestingly, however, Merrow has a game on its hands.
Abinger B has taken over as the main contenders for the big wooden spoon.
At the top of the averages is Merrow Gs Max Swindells with 93.33%, closely followed by Alex Webb of Merrow H with 85% and Challoners Christopher Ray with 83.33%.
And last but not least, division three, where three teams, Bramley D, Emmanuel and Merrow F share first place with 41 points.
Emmanuel still looks like a favorite as they still have games in hand against the other two teams.
At the bottom of the pile and a sure thing for the drop is Godalming H who has amassed just 18 points from eight games.
Emmanuels Stephen Schofield and John Upham are at the top with 90.48% and 83.33% respectively.
