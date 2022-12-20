Brian Newberry named head football coach of the Naval Academy

Football | 12/19/2022 12:00:00

Chet Gladchuk, director of athletics at the Naval Academy, announced this on Monday Brian Newbes turns 40e head football coach at the Naval Academy. Newberry has served as a defensive coordinator in the Navy for the past four seasons.

“Coach Newberry is respected and strongly supported by many within the Navy football family,” said Gladchuk. “Brian is organized, innovative, intelligent, inspiring and brings an expectation of competitive toughness that has made the Navy one of the best defensive units in the country. The breadth of his experience at a number of institutions, coupled with four years in Annapolis has enabled him to create a vision for Navy football that is all inclusive and very logical when it comes to moving forward Often there comes a time in the careers of highly experienced coaches in our profession when documented credibility matches with logical leadership opportunities and Coach Newberry’s time is now.”

“I want to thank Chet Gladchuk and Admiral Sean Buck for this incredible opportunity and for their continued support and belief in me,” said Newberry. “I also want to thank coach Niumatalolo for taking a chance on me four years ago.”

“It is a great honor and privilege to lead this program,” Newberry continued. “It’s a great responsibility that I fully accept and embrace. I couldn’t be more excited and optimistic about the future of Naval Football. The Naval Academy is a special place and we have great young men in our program. Our culture remains strong.” I believe wholeheartedly in the mission here and have seen firsthand the impact this institution has on the lives of the young men and women who graduate and serve. We will facilitate the values ​​and mission of the Naval Academy within our program. We will make the Navy football family and all associated with the Naval Academy proud, both on and off the field! Go Navy! Beat everyone!”

Navy finished sixth in the nation by the 2022 run, which is even more impressive when you consider that it was the only defense in the top 25 to suffer three of the top-10 rushing offenses in the country. Navy also finished eighth nationally in fewest first downs allowed, 20e in bags, 22nd recovered in fumbles and 30e in total defense.

Senior striker John Marshall finished fourth in the nation in sacks and tackles for a loss per game while setting school records for sacks in a season and game. Marshall was the only unanimous selection of the First-Team All-American Athletic Conference in 2022.

In 2021, the Navy defense acquitted itself well by finishing 32nd in the country in rushing defense, 34th in total defense, and 34th in red zone defense. Linebacker Diego Fagot was awarded All-American honors, First-Team All-American Athletic Conference and named All-East. Bassoon was also named MVP of the East-West Shrine All-Star Game.

In 2020, after a slow start due to COVID, the defense finished the year on a flurry, holding Memphis, Tulsa and Army within 300 yards of the total offense. It was the first time since 1997 that a naval defense had achieved this feat.

In 2019, Newberry’s first year on the court, Navy made huge improvements to the football defensive side.

Navy ranked 20th in third down defense (121st in 2018), 10th in rushing defense (90th in 2018), 39th in passing defense (75th in 2018), 16th in total defense (86th in 2018), and 34th in scoring defense (103rd in 2018).

A semifinalist for the Broyles Award, given annually to the best assistant coach in college football, Newberry and his defensive staff installed a “Get 6” culture within the Navy defense that took off. Newberry told the defensive players that if they got a combination of six three-and-outs, fourth downstops, turnovers, and defensive touchdowns in a game, the Mids would win. In 2019, Navy was 8-0 when it managed to “get 6”.

The Mids finished 10th in the nation against the run despite the #2, #3 and #11 rushing offenses in the country. Navy forced the opposing offense off the field in three plays or less on 36 percent of his drives, which was the 10th best average in the nation. The Navy defense gave up only 15.2 first downs per game, which tied for third in the nation.

Protections Evan Fochtman and Kevin Brennan were named First-Team All-East.

Prior to his arrival at Annapolis, Newberry served as defensive coordinator and secondary coach at Kennesaw State from 2015-2018, leading the Owls to the FCS quarterfinals in each of his final two seasons.

Kennesaw State ranked first in the FCS in fewest first downs allowed per game and second in total defense in 2018. The Owls finished seventh on defense, averaging 15.4 points per game. The Owls also ranked 11th nationally in third down conversion defense.

In 2017, Kennesaw State ranked seventh nationally in scoring defense and third in turnovers earned. The Owls grabbed 24 passes, which ranked second nationally, and led the Big South in rushing defense, pass defensive efficiency, and red zone defense, while placing second in sacks (31).

The Kennesaw defense forced an incredible 56 turnovers over Newberry’s last two years, including 37 interceptions.

Newberry joined the Kennesaw State coaching staff after spending the 2012 season as defensive coordinator with Northern Michigan.

Prior to his lone season at Northern Michigan, Newberry served as a defensive coordinator/linebackers coach at the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee, in 2011, where the Tigers improved their scoring defense by 16 points per game and total defense by 85 yards per game. contest.

Newberry’s coaching experience also includes four seasons (2007-10) as defensive backs coach at Elon and five years (2004-06, 2001 and 2002) as defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach at Washington & Lee. He also served as a graduate assistant/defensive line coach at Rice in the spring of 2004, spent a season as an assistant defensive back coach at Lehigh in 2003, and began his coaching career at Southern Arkansas where he was a graduate assistant coaching the defensive backs. and wide receivers in 1999 and 2000.

In 2004, Newberry’s Washington & Lee defense produced a school-record 43 sacks and was among the Division III leaders in rushing defense. The Generals defense led the Old Dominion Athletic Conference in pass defense, rush defense and scoring defense in 2005 and in 2006 Washington & Lee forced 30 turnovers and was among the nation’s leaders in pass defense.

Newberry played collegiately at Baylor and graduated in 1998 with a Bachelor of Science degree in education. He helped lead the Bears to the Southwest Conference Co-Championship and an appearance in the 1994 Alamo Bowl, as well as a No. 5 national ranking in total defense in 1995.

Newberry and his wife, Kate, are the parents of a son, Max, and a daughter, Lyla.