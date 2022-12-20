Nick Kyrgios says ‘hopefully I can win a Slam and just retire’ as he looks ahead to the 2023 tennis season





Nick Kyrgios joked that he hopes he can win a Grand Slam in 2023 and just retire. Kyrgios, 27, came close to winning his first major this season when he made it to the Wimbledon final, where he lost to Novak Djokovic in four sets. Kyrgios also won a Grand Slam doubles title at the Australian Open with Thanasi Kokkinakis. United Cup ‘Most important’ – Kyrgios ready for ‘extremely important’ United Cup mixed doubles YESTERDAY AT 11:21 He is currently playing in the inaugural World Tennis League alongside Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alexander Zverev. Kyrgios spoke at the exhibition event between matches and said of his future aspirations: Hopefully I can win a Slam and just retire. Kyrgios, who played doubles alongside Bianca Andreescu on the opening day of the World Tennis League, has previously suggested he may not be playing past the age of 30. However, he had one of his best seasons in 2022, with three doubles titles and one singles title. When asked if he would be happy with a repeat next season, he said: Would I sign again? Frankly, I don’t know anything about it. “It took a lot of hard work this season, a lot of discipline and it seems the better you do, everyone wants more from you and it gets more stressful. “But I had a lot of fun this season. And I’m finally just proud to say that I made it to a Slam final and started to meet some expectations. I had a lot of fun, I enjoyed it, I definitely felt better off and on the field.” Kyrgios is part of Team Eagles in Dubai and said he is a fan of the format. I’m a huge fan of the team environment, I think it’s pretty cool. It’s a good experience for the fans and the players, not many events where I can be seen next to Rohan Bopanna and Bianca Andreescu, so it’s kind of cool, it gives tennis a little bit of a different dynamic. Kyrgios will prepare for the Australian Open by playing at the United Cup, an Australia-wide team event, as well as the Adelaide International. This week he has some of his family with him as he prepares for the new season. “Obviously I’m from Australia, I don’t have them with me very often and I’m not going to spend Christmas in Australia, so they decided to come over and spend a few days here and enjoy it,” he said. “We were doing a few things and my cousin is here, so it’s pretty exciting times.” – – – Stream the Australian Open 2023 live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk Australian Open Grand Slam Race: What’s Changed in 2022 and What’s Coming in 2023? 16/12/2022 AT 2:12 PM Tennis Did Kyrgios really deserve more ‘respect’ after losing the prize to Barty? 14/12/2022 AT 2:12 PM

