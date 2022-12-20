Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Merry Midweek Hockey

Upcoming games (all times MST)

Tuesday, December 20: Tucson in Coachella Valley, 8 p.m

Thursday, December 22: San Diego in Tucson, 6:30 p.m

Friday, December 23: San Diego in Tucson, 7 p.m

Who’s on the program

The 12-9-4-0 Roadrunners wrap up their quick three-game road trip Tuesday night with the second of two matchups against the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Tucson will look to finish the trip with a 2-1 record after the Firebirds won the first ever game at Acrisure Arena by a score of 4-3 on Sunday, December 18. Coverage on Tuesday begins with Roadrunners Happy Hour from 5-6pm, followed by Roadrunners Warm-Up at 7:45pm. After Tuesday’s game in Coachella Valley, the Roadrunners will return home for a pair of games against the San Diego Gulls before Christmas on Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23. Tucson opened their current road stint by defeating the Gulls by a score of 9-4 at the Pechanga Arena, as the Roadrunners set and tied several team records.

Coming home for the holidays

The two-game set between the Roadrunners and their I-8 Border Rivals at Tucson Arena kicks off with Thirsty Thursday featuring $3 Draft Beers with the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl, as well as Rudys Texas BB-Qs Family Packs featuring four tickets, four caps and a gift card to Rudys Texas BBQ. The series concludes the following night with Tucson’s first Festivus Friday, inspired by the classic Seinfeld episode, The Strike. For more information and to buy tickets, go to TucsonRoadrunners.com/Fun.

A week to break records

Tucson rewrote the team’s record books in the past week, recording and tying numerous points against the Coachella Valley Firebirds and San Diego Gulls. Their first franchise record was set in a 7-2 victory on Tuesday, December 13 against Coachella Valley, when Tucson scored five goals while holding man advantage. The previous record of four power play goals had been set only once, on November 18, 2016 against the Manitoba Moose. The rest of the records broken by the Roadrunners came from the first period of their 9-4 victory over the San Diego Gulls on Saturday, December 17. With less than four minutes elapsed in the opening frame, Laurent Dauphin and Mike Carcone combined for the fastest two goals in franchise history, scoring ten seconds apart to take a 2–0 lead. In the first 20 minutes against San Diego, the Roadrunners scored a total of six goals, setting a new team record for goals in a period. Tucson lit the lamp three more times in the third period to tie the franchise tally for goals in a game originally played in a 9-2 victory over the Gulls on May 1, 2021.

Carcone crushes the competition

Roadrunners forward Mike Carcone enters the week at the top of the American Hockey League for an aggregate score of 36 points (13g 23a) in 24 games. Carcone first took the lead with a four-point performance (2g 2a) on Saturday, December 17 against the San Diego Gulls, his second four-point performance of the week. The 26-year-old recorded his fourth AHL hat-trick earlier this week on Tuesday, December 13 against Coachella Valley and scored an assist for his first four-point night of the week. With 24 appearances this season, Carcone is five points from tying his career high of 41, which he set last year with 24 goals and 17 assists in 48 games for Tucson.

A unique week for Jenik

Forward Jan Jenik made a big return to the Roadrunners lineup on Sunday night after adjusting for the Arizona Coyotes in the NHL the night before. The 22-year-old scored a pair of goals for Tucson as they took on the Firebirds at Coachella Valley. Sunday marked Jenik’s first multi-goal performance since March 30, 2022, which he achieved at the NHL level with a pair of goals against the San Jose Sharks. Jenik was the second Roadrunner to be called up to the Coyotes this season, after Laurent Dauphin took to the ice for Arizona against the New York Rangers on November 13.

Dauphin hits double digits

With his goal in the last seven seconds of Sunday’s center period against Coachella Valley, Roadrunners forward Laurent Dauphin became the fourth Tucson skater to score 10 goals of the season. Dauphin joined Mike Carcone (13), JS Dea (10) and Adam Cracknell (10) to record double-digit goals, while his 22 point totals (10g 12a) are the team’s third highest overall. The 27-year-old has scored 10 goals for the fourth time in the past five years and is on track to set an AHL career high for goals scored in a season (17 in 2016/17).

Defense does it all

The Roadrunners defense has been contributing to Tucson’s high-scoring offense as of late. Deputy Captain Cam Dineen has made back-to-back multi-point trips for the Roadrunners with a goal and three assists on the first two nights of their current road trip. The 24-year-old currently ranks eighth in the American Hockey League for points by a defenseman with 19 (2g 17a) in 21 games. Dineen was one of three blue-liners to assist against Coachella Valley on Sunday, along with Vlad Kolyachonok and Ronald Knot. Kolyachonok has scored a point in four of his last six attempts, while Knot has scored a point in three of his last four. Knot also set a Roadrunners franchise record on Saturday with a plus-five in their 9-4 victory over San Diego. Five of the six defensemen in the Tucsons lineup on Sunday at Coachella Valley had NHL experience with the Arizona Coyotes, while the 28-year-old Knot played professionally overseas and represented the Czech Republic at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Did you know?

After Sunday’s game with the Coachella Valley Firebirds at the new Acrisure Arena, the Roadrunners have already visited four arenas this season for the first time in team history. It started on Opening Night with a 2-1 win over the Silver Knights at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, followed by a 5-1 win over the Barracuda at Tech CU Arena in San Jose later that month. Tucson’s next stop after San Jose was the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary where they beat the Wranglers 3-1. In 25 games this season, the Roadrunners have visited more new facilities (four) than arenas they had already played in (two: San Diego and Ontario).

In the air

Tucson Roadrunners Happy Hour airs every Tuesday at 5 p.m. on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app, with a podcast version also available after each episode on the iHeartRadio app. This week, co-hosts Adrian Denny, Brett Fera and Kim Cota-Robles have a special pregame edition from 5-6pm, before Jimmy Peebles returns for Roadrunners Warm-Up at 7:45pm before the Roadrunners take on the Firebirds at 8 p.m. Additionally, a new episode of the Tucson Roadrunners Insider Podcast was released Sunday night following the opening of the Roadrunners series with the Firebirds. Voice of the Roadrunners Adrian Denny and Jimmy Peebles of TucsonRoadrunners.com broke off the weekend on the road and took a look at the Pacific Division of the AHL. The podcast can be found on the iHeartRadio app.

(Photo credit: Kate Dibildox/Chris Hook/San Diego Gulls/Coachella Valley Firebirds)