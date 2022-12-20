How middle managers can help employees deal with a crisis

Communication is essential for managers who want to help employees deal with uncertainty getty

One of the big problems with HR policies is that they’re largely based on the idea that most employees want the same thing from their jobs. In the old paternalistic days, this translated into a reasonable wage for a reasonable work week, paid holidays, some kind of pension scheme and perhaps a subsidized canteen. As time has gone on, things have gotten a bit more complex, with employers offering more and more benefits, from on-site gyms and ping pong tables to all sorts of health benefits, in a bid to win what they believed was a war. for talents.

But the forced changes in working practices brought on by the pandemic have shown that even this offer is not enough to satisfy everyone. Once upon a time, employers were forced to face the fact that employees really do have personal lives that generally manifest as responsibilities that are hard enough to juggle with the ever-increasing workload in normal times, let alone when children are not going to school and childcare is closed or when surviving relatives need help it became clear that whether benefit is attractive depends on your circumstances. As the employers who have introduced cafeteria schemes, where staff can choose from a menu of choice, have acknowledged, a pension scheme looks a lot less attractive than extra holidays if you’re under 30 (even though responsible employers should probably emphasize the benefits start savings plans early). Meanwhile, pool tables and gyms are more preferred by those who don’t need to spend time at work on other facets of their lives.

However, it now appears that such a policy does not go far enough. This is according to research published earlier this month in the MIT Sloan Management Review, employees also seek individual treatment from their managers, especially in difficult times like the one we find ourselves in today. Some may dismiss this as more evidence of the younger generation’s concern for itself. But there may be more to it than doubters think. After all, don’t we often compliment sports coaches for finding ways to bring out the best in different players? And shouldn’t we also welcome ideas that could help middle managers, who, while the butt of so many jokes and portrayed as the villains in org charts, are increasingly becoming the brunt of dealing with the profound changes taking place on the modern workplace? As Kristine W. Powers, a doctoral student at Claremont Graduate University and co-author of the article What employees want most in uncertain timessaid in a press release, existing leadership research tended to focus on organization-wide strategies that applied to senior executives and left direct managers with little guidance on how to support employees.

Compounding the problem was the fact that while Powers and her co-author, Jessica BB Diaz, an assistant professor at Claremont, identified five categories of needs and ways managers could support employees, they also discovered numerous additional sub-needs. And many of these seemed to be at odds with each other. As the article says: For example, some respondents in our sample said they want a leader who communicates their fears, while others want a leader who stays calm and doesn’t panic. Employees also differ in their need for job structure during uncertainty. Some want clear expectations and direction, while others want more autonomy and independence.

In addition, the survey found that employees disagreed on what constitutes effective communication in times of crisis. Some want frequent and transparent communication, even if it means the message may change. Others only want communication that is consistent and accurate, Powers and Diaz write.

It is clear that the approach is not an easy solution. And the authors also point out that managers often disappoint those they are responsible for because they don’t know the answers to their questions or can’t guarantee that there won’t be store closures or layoffs, for example. But they can help their employees through the tough times by paying attention to five important, but not entirely surprising, themes. They focus on information, support, communication, leadership and resources. While Powers and Diaz propose evidence-based strategies to meet these needs, Powers and Diaz go further and encourage leaders to develop two key behaviors: trust and what is called individual attention, meaning their management approach varies from employee to employee. employee.

This sounds completely alien to modern HR practices, where there are policies and protocols for everything. But it is much like that time-honored concept of different strokes for different people, which, as already noted, has been used to great effect by many a sports coach. The two behaviors are strongly intertwined because, as the authors explain, treating employees as individuals in this way can be an extremely effective strategy for immediate managers rather than their more remote superiors, provided there is trust.

Not that this appears out of the blue. Rather, it stems from an employee’s confidence in the integrity, care and ability of their manager. In addition, employees’ experience of uncertainty may depend on how much trust their managers have been able to build long before a crisis erupts. And Powers and Diaz point at each other Research show that in times of crisis, individuals revert to pre-crisis orientations and beliefs about the trustworthiness of their managers. They conclude: While crises are by definition unexpected, effective managers can and should prepare for them. Practicing individual attention and developing trusting relationships can help employees deal with uncertainty, both now and in the future.