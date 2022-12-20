Gardner-Webb Wrestling Drops 23-15 Decision at Ohio University Monday Night





ATHENS, Ohio Gardner-Webb jumped out to a 12-0 lead at Ohio University on Monday night before falling to the Bobcats 23-15 in the team’s fifth game of the season. The Runnin’ Bulldogs (1-4) got a fall in 5:25 from freshman Drew West at 125 pounds to get a resounding start and an early 6-0 lead. Todd Carter followed up with another strong try, beating Mason Brugh 4-2 to push the team lead to 9-0 and Tyler Lamon made a 5-2 decision over Kyran Hagan for a 12-0 lead. The Bobcats came back with wins of 149 and 157 pounds to cut the lead to 12-9 before RJ Mosley stopped the rally with a hard-fought 2-1 decision in two overtimes at 165 pounds. Ohio won the last four bouts of the night, conceding a 9-3 decision at 174 pounds to cut Gardner-Webb’s lead to 15-12 and capturing games at close range at 184 pounds, 197 pounds, and 285 pounds to clinch the team victory to seal. Gardner-Webb will return to action on January 1, 2023 at the Southern Scuffle in Chattanooga, Tenn. Final: Ohio 23, GW 15

125: Drew West final Oscar Sanchez (Autumn 5:25)

133: Todd Carter final Mason Brugh (Dec: 4-2)

141: Tyler Lamon final Kyran Hagan (Dec: 5-2)

149: Alec defeats Hagan. Corbin Dion (autumn 0:53)

157: Defeats Peyten Kellar. Tyler Brignola (TF: 15-0)

165: RJ Mosley final Jordan Slivka (Dec: 2-1 2OT)

174: Sal Perrine defeats. Andrew Wilson (Dec: 9-3)

184: Beats Zayne Lehman Jha’Quan Anderson (Dec: 3-1)

197: Defeats Carson Brewer. Samuel Mora (Dec: 9-7)

285: Jacob defeats Padilla. Abraham Preston (Dec: 4-1)

