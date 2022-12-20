Sports
Scott Boland vs Josh Hazlewood for Boxing Day Cricket News 2022
National selectors face the daunting task of deciding between Australian stalwart Josh Hazlewood and Victorian hero Scott Boland for next week’s Boxing Day Test against South Africa at the MCG.
Hazlewood missed the Adelaide Test against the West Indies after a slight side strain, opening the door for Boland to return to the Australian starting eleven for the first time in 11 months.
Watch Australia v South Africa. Every test match live and ad break in the game on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now >
The 33-year-old quickly proved that last summer’s demolition of Ashes was no fluke, taking a triple-wicket maiden at Adelaide Oval to help Australia claim a comprehensive 419-run victory over the West Indies.
Boland currently averages 10.36 with the ball in Australian Whites, the lowest mark in Test history of players who have taken at least 25 wickets.
However, Hazlewood’s impending return is giving coach Andrew McDonald and national selectors George Bailey and Tony Dodemaide a headache.
Speaking to Channel 7 on Sunday, the New South Welshman hinted he could be available for the Boxing Day Test but a final decision would not be made until Christmas Eve.
Aus selectors still have faith in Warner | 01:07
(My chances are) much better after today’s session, Hazlewood said.
Everything feels really good and I don’t notice anything from the side at all, so fingers crossed.
I had a little bowl on Friday in Sydney and started with a few steps and pushed back to half a run on Friday and today was going really well. I pushed back to pretty much full run-up and about 85-90 percent intensity.
Everything is ticking along and going according to plan.
It would be hard to justify leaving Hazlewood out of the MCG test given his impeccable record of over 58 games, but there would be rioting at Yarra Park if Boland were sidelined.
Twelve months ago, Boland became a fan favorite and cemented his name in Ashes folklore after winning 6/7 against England in the corresponding match. His devoted legion of fans in the Victorian capital would be unimpressed if he carried the potions next week.
LOWEST TEST BOWLING AVERAGE IN HISTORY
10:36 Scott Boland
10.75 George Lohmann
12.70 JJ Ferris
13.00 Axar Patel
3 p.m. Albert Trott
* Minimum 25 test wickets
I would like another chance to eat a bowl on Boxing Day, Boland said ABC stand on Sunday.
I really enjoyed the public support last year.
I just have to keep doing what I’m doing. I just have to keep bowling well and try to make the decisions of the coaches and the selectors very difficult.
Chairman of selectors Bailey admitted there was now little distinction between Hazlewood and Boland in the Australian pace bowling hierarchy.
(Boland) was on the radar for the MCG last year because of exactly what we’ve seen him do, he bashes a length, and his ability to take multiple wickets in the same speaks to how consistent he is and the questions he asks of the batter from ball one, Bailey said.
Josh is recovering very well. Had a really good hit again and is close to 90 percent I think.
We will continue to build and obviously we have a decision to make, but it’s a good problem to have.
… In fact, Uzzie (Usman Khawaja) was in the same position last summer. Travis (Head) gets the signal in the first Test (at Khawaja’s home ground, the Gabba). Uzzie waits, takes his chance and grabs it.
And that’s a really important part of what this team is right now, that when that opportunity comes along, you grab it. You come in, there’s a very clear role for you to play.
Barrel (Boland) does it, he’s been fantastic. Hoff (Hazlewood) obviously did it for a very, very long time too.
… obviously we need to make a decision, but it’s a good problem to have. I’m really glad it’s a tough decision to make.
Australian captain Pat Cummins admitted to reporters at the post-game press conference on Sunday that it would be a difficult decision.
Even watching the first test of the summer was a tough call after the summer he had last year, Cummins said.
We keep talking about the next six months, we have some big tours coming up and we will need more than 11 players.
To be able to get someone like Josh Hazlewood off the bench, it’s going to be tough if someone misses.
Complicating the situation is Boland’s excellent record at the MCG where he averages 24.35 in first-class cricket. Hazlewood, meanwhile, scores an average of 35.69 at the iconic location.
READ MORE
OPEN SOME OLD SCARS: The test carnage did more damage than Gabba’s reputation
IT’S TIME: Pressure mounts on Warner to retire
Former Australian opener Simon Katich argued that Boland should get the nod over Hazlewood because the Bendemeer Bullet doesn’t have enough red ball cricket under his belt.
I think (Bolands) is one of the first to be picked at the moment because he just builds pressure, Katich told SEN breakfast Monday morning.
Even when he took no wickets in the first innings at Adelaide, he still built up pressure at one end and the other bowlers reaped the rewards.
As we’ve seen he has a knack for taking several wickets in one and I think it’s because he’s on and around the top of a stump with movement in both directions at a good pace.
He just asks really tough questions to the new batsman when they get to the crease and I think he should play.
It’s no disrespect to Josh Hazlewood, who is a class player, but he’s been shortchanged.
He didn’t play red ball cricket leading up to the Test in Perth, got injured and I’m not sure he’ll walk right back in.
Hazlewood has played just three Tests since February 2021 due to injuries and Australia’s preference for two strike spinners on the subcontinent.
The 31-year-old admitted that being a three-size player was taking its toll on his body, and he identified managing workload as a priority for the months to come.
It’s been a frustrating little period I think, particularly in the red ball, the white ball has been going great in recent years, Hazlewood said.
I think that’s the cost of playing all three formats and putting all your energy into every little game you play.
You don’t have that time to build up your strength or build up the workload to prepare for a test match.
Maybe we should look into that and somehow find a way around that.
The second test between Australia and South Africa begins on Boxing Day at the MCG, with the first delivery scheduled for 10.30pm AEDT.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/cricket/he-has-to-play-australian-selectors-face-daunting-task-ahead-of-boxing-day-test/news-story/e3da737f2ce174e6c099a73f0973b6b7
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A 6.4-magnitude earthquake hits California, causing damage and injuries in rural areas of the state
- bjp: Promote millets, use in midday meals: PM Modi to BJP lawmakers
- News | City of West Hollywood
- Top QBs, RBs, WRs, defenses
- Bachelorettes Andi Dorfman goes wedding dress shopping: photos
- Top Technology Predictions for 2023
- Rapper-actor Common revels in his Broadway stage debut
- Let the feeling guide some winter preparation choices
- Pakistan draws attention to Cricket World Cup in India
- Megan Fox and MGK turn heads with fuzzy fashion statement
- $500M for New Tech Hubs Program Included in Federal Spending Bill
- Stocks rise, bond yields jump after Japan surprises markets