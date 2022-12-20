Scott Boland vs Josh Hazlewood for Boxing Day Cricket News 2022

National selectors face the daunting task of deciding between Australian stalwart Josh Hazlewood and Victorian hero Scott Boland for next week’s Boxing Day Test against South Africa at the MCG.

Hazlewood missed the Adelaide Test against the West Indies after a slight side strain, opening the door for Boland to return to the Australian starting eleven for the first time in 11 months.

The 33-year-old quickly proved that last summer’s demolition of Ashes was no fluke, taking a triple-wicket maiden at Adelaide Oval to help Australia claim a comprehensive 419-run victory over the West Indies.

Boland currently averages 10.36 with the ball in Australian Whites, the lowest mark in Test history of players who have taken at least 25 wickets.

However, Hazlewood’s impending return is giving coach Andrew McDonald and national selectors George Bailey and Tony Dodemaide a headache.

Speaking to Channel 7 on Sunday, the New South Welshman hinted he could be available for the Boxing Day Test but a final decision would not be made until Christmas Eve.

(My chances are) much better after today’s session, Hazlewood said.

Everything feels really good and I don’t notice anything from the side at all, so fingers crossed.

I had a little bowl on Friday in Sydney and started with a few steps and pushed back to half a run on Friday and today was going really well. I pushed back to pretty much full run-up and about 85-90 percent intensity.

Everything is ticking along and going according to plan.

It would be hard to justify leaving Hazlewood out of the MCG test given his impeccable record of over 58 games, but there would be rioting at Yarra Park if Boland were sidelined.

Twelve months ago, Boland became a fan favorite and cemented his name in Ashes folklore after winning 6/7 against England in the corresponding match. His devoted legion of fans in the Victorian capital would be unimpressed if he carried the potions next week.

LOWEST TEST BOWLING AVERAGE IN HISTORY

10:36 Scott Boland

10.75 George Lohmann

12.70 JJ Ferris

13.00 Axar Patel

3 p.m. Albert Trott

* Minimum 25 test wickets

I would like another chance to eat a bowl on Boxing Day, Boland said ABC stand on Sunday.

I really enjoyed the public support last year.

I just have to keep doing what I’m doing. I just have to keep bowling well and try to make the decisions of the coaches and the selectors very difficult.

Chairman of selectors Bailey admitted there was now little distinction between Hazlewood and Boland in the Australian pace bowling hierarchy.

(Boland) was on the radar for the MCG last year because of exactly what we’ve seen him do, he bashes a length, and his ability to take multiple wickets in the same speaks to how consistent he is and the questions he asks of the batter from ball one, Bailey said.

Josh is recovering very well. Had a really good hit again and is close to 90 percent I think.

We will continue to build and obviously we have a decision to make, but it’s a good problem to have.

… In fact, Uzzie (Usman Khawaja) was in the same position last summer. Travis (Head) gets the signal in the first Test (at Khawaja’s home ground, the Gabba). Uzzie waits, takes his chance and grabs it.

And that’s a really important part of what this team is right now, that when that opportunity comes along, you grab it. You come in, there’s a very clear role for you to play.

Barrel (Boland) does it, he’s been fantastic. Hoff (Hazlewood) obviously did it for a very, very long time too.

… obviously we need to make a decision, but it’s a good problem to have. I’m really glad it’s a tough decision to make.

Australian captain Pat Cummins admitted to reporters at the post-game press conference on Sunday that it would be a difficult decision.

Even watching the first test of the summer was a tough call after the summer he had last year, Cummins said.

We keep talking about the next six months, we have some big tours coming up and we will need more than 11 players.

To be able to get someone like Josh Hazlewood off the bench, it’s going to be tough if someone misses.

Complicating the situation is Boland’s excellent record at the MCG where he averages 24.35 in first-class cricket. Hazlewood, meanwhile, scores an average of 35.69 at the iconic location.

Former Australian opener Simon Katich argued that Boland should get the nod over Hazlewood because the Bendemeer Bullet doesn’t have enough red ball cricket under his belt.

I think (Bolands) is one of the first to be picked at the moment because he just builds pressure, Katich told SEN breakfast Monday morning.

Even when he took no wickets in the first innings at Adelaide, he still built up pressure at one end and the other bowlers reaped the rewards.

As we’ve seen he has a knack for taking several wickets in one and I think it’s because he’s on and around the top of a stump with movement in both directions at a good pace.

He just asks really tough questions to the new batsman when they get to the crease and I think he should play.

It’s no disrespect to Josh Hazlewood, who is a class player, but he’s been shortchanged.

He didn’t play red ball cricket leading up to the Test in Perth, got injured and I’m not sure he’ll walk right back in.

Hazlewood has played just three Tests since February 2021 due to injuries and Australia’s preference for two strike spinners on the subcontinent.

The 31-year-old admitted that being a three-size player was taking its toll on his body, and he identified managing workload as a priority for the months to come.

It’s been a frustrating little period I think, particularly in the red ball, the white ball has been going great in recent years, Hazlewood said.

I think that’s the cost of playing all three formats and putting all your energy into every little game you play.

You don’t have that time to build up your strength or build up the workload to prepare for a test match.

Maybe we should look into that and somehow find a way around that.

The second test between Australia and South Africa begins on Boxing Day at the MCG, with the first delivery scheduled for 10.30pm AEDT.