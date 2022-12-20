Nick Kyrgios could just retire if he wins a grand slam





Nick Kyrgios and his future have always been subject to mixed coverage and throwaway rules. After arguably the best year of his career, the latest update from Dubai can either be taken with a grain of salt or seen as an insight into what lies ahead for the world number 22. Kyrgios has already expressed bold hopes for the Australian Open and is gearing up in Sydney where he could face 22-time grand winner Rafael Nadal and Adelaide as a sign of his intent. He is also taking on Novak Djokovic at an exhibition in Dubai and in between matches he said that, like Ash Barty did after her breakthrough at the Australian Open in January, he could walk away if a grand slam singles trophy is his cradle would be. Hopefully I can win a slam and just retire, Kyrgios said at the World Tennis League team event. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Nick Kyrgios talks tactics with Bianca Andreescu in Dubai. Image: François Nel/Getty Images Source: Getty Images The 27-year-old Wimbledon finalist this year, having also won three doubles titles and the Washington Open singles final in August, the 27-year-old said winning made his life more stressful. But after saying earlier this year that he is unlikely to play past 30, Kyrgios also said he had the most fun in his turbulent career. It took a lot of hard work this season (2022), a lot of discipline and it seems like the better you do, everyone wants a little more from you and it gets more stressful, he said. But I had a lot of fun this season. And I’m finally just proud to say that I made it to a slam final and started living up to some expectations. I had a lot of fun, I enjoyed it, definitely felt better off and on the track. The Dubai event will run all week, with four teams, the Falcons, Eagles, Kites and Hawks, competing in singles and both singles and mixed doubles.

