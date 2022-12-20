Reasonable reasons to believe Canadian juniors of the world sexually assaulted a woman in 2018: London police





London police investigators say they have reasonable grounds to believe five members of Canada’s 2018 World Junior Hockey Team sexually assaulted a woman in a hotel room in the early morning of June 19, 2018, according to a recent indictment in Ontario Court of Justice in London, Ont., which was obtained by The athletic. Here’s what you need to know: In the document, dated October, London police asked a judge to approve a series of investigative measures in relation to its investigation into the alleged gang attack and laid the case against the players, whose names had been redacted.

The identity of the complainant, a woman identified as EM, was also redacted in the file. The author of the application, Sergeant David Younan, wrote: I believe that when we look at the evidence globally, [E.M.] subjectively believed she had no choice but to participate in the [specific sex act(s)]. Furthermore, I believe that each of the defendants knew or should have known [E.M.] did not agree to the [specific sex act(s)] in which each was engaged.

The evidence has not been tested in court and no charges have been filed.

The Globe and Mail was the first to report the news after the filing was unsealed. GO DEEPER A Night in London: Allegations of Sexual Assault and a Settlement for Hockey Canada New data The document contains a player’s version of events from the night of the alleged attack and includes summaries of interviews with players who were in the hotel room but did not engage in the alleged sexual acts. In addition, the document summarizes a video statement describing the complainant provided 2018 with the police. The file also notes that the complainant remembered an older, well-dressed gentleman hanging out with the hockey players in the London bar where she met the athletes. She told police that the elderly gentleman bought rounds of drinks for the group, poured a shot into her mouth and encouraged her to take care of the player she was dancing with, who was referred to as Player 1 in the document. The filing also states that Player 1 allegedly invited his teammates to his hotel room to perform sexual acts with EM through a group text chat between players. Someone at Hockey Canada alerted Player 1 that the police had been contacted about the night’s events, according to the filing, and in response the player sent the complainer on Instagram and via text to see if she went to the police. He then urged her to make the complaint go away, according to reports in the filing. GO DEEPER Hockey Canada timeline: major developments to date Backstory Hockey Canada has been under intense scrutiny since May when allegations of sexual assault were made public in a lawsuit the organization settled. In the complaint, filed in April in Ontario Superior Court, the woman alleged she was assaulted by eight players in a hotel room in London, Ontario, after the Hockey Canada Foundation event. Members of Canada’s 2018 World Junior Team were among those charged with assault in the lawsuit. Since the initial report, the National Hockey League has said it will investigate the lawsuit. The Canadian federal government has called on members of Hockey Canada to testify about the lawsuit before conducting a third-party investigation, while members of parliament and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have condemned the hockey federation. Prominent sponsors have also withdrawn their support for Hockey Canada. Hockey Canada has issued an open letter saying it would reopen the investigation into the alleged assault, and the alleged victim has acknowledged that she will participate. Some players who were part of the junior team have also issued statements, or told the media directly that they were not involved. Halifax Police have also reopened an investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of the 2003 World Junior team. On Saturday, Hockey Canada members elected a new board of directors, two months after CEO Scott Smith left the governing body and the entire board resigned. The new board will serve a special one-year term focused on making the changes needed to improve Hockey Canada’s governance, the federation said. We have a lot of work ahead of us and we are determined to deliver the changes Canadians expect from Hockey Canada, new Chairman Hon. Hugh L. Fraser said in a statement. Hockey means so much to our country and we will work to ensure that Hockey Canada is an organization that is transparent and accountable to all Canadians, and worthy of their trust. (Photo: Jerome Miron/USA Today)

