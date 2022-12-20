Sports
England cruise towards Test history as Ahmed destroys Pakistan | Cricket
No cricket team has ever beaten Pakistan 3-0 in a test series in Pakistan, but England stands on the brink of history.
Rehan Ahmed, England’s 18-year-old leg-spinning bowler making his first Test match, took a sensational five wickets in Karachi on Monday to leave England on the brink of victory.
Ahmed became the youngest man ever to play a test for England on Saturday, aged just 18 years and 126 days.
On Monday, the third day of the third and final match of the series, Ahmed became the youngest debutant to take five Test wickets, allowing Pakistan to score just 48 runs in return. Pakistan were all out for 216, giving England a very attainable target of 167 runs, with 75 minutes and two days left to play.
England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett ransacked 87 against the 12th before Pakistan spin bowler Abrar dismissed Ahmed Crawley for 41 and Rehan Ahmed for 10.
Duckett was unbeaten on 50 and skipper Ben Stokes on 10 as England finished the day 112-2, needing just 55 runs to inflict a first-ever 3-0 series whitewash on Pakistan on home soil.
On their first Test tour of Pakistan in 17 years, England won the first match at Rawalpindi by 74 runs and the second, at Multan, by 26.
Pakistan fell to a spin-assistant National Stadium pitch and lost their last seven wickets for just 52 runs, with skipper Babar Azam scoring 54 and Saud Shakeel 53.
Rehan Ahmed said he felt great after his performance.
I don’t think it’s sunk in yet, but yes, I’m very grateful, he said, admitting it was a special moment to get Azam out, despite it being a bad ball.
I bowled better balls and got no wickets so getting a wicket is nice especially when it’s Babar.
Rehan Ahmed built on fellow spinner Jack Leach’s three wickets from just six balls in the morning session by taking his first three from just 17.
He was left behind Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins, who took five wickets in his debut Test against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2011 at the age of 18 and 193 days.
Surprisingly, Ahmed had not bowled in the first session, in which Pakistan reached 99-3.
Azhar’s last stand
Ahmed came on after Azam and Shakeel delivered a brave rebuild by taking a fourth wicket stand of 110 runs.
The pair took Pakistan to 164 before the skipper made an unusual misjudgment shortly after reaching 1,000 test drives for the year.
Leach had Pakistan reeling after knocking over openers Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique and veteran Azhar Ali, who appeared in his last match, with only one run added.
Ahmed oversaw an equally brutal passage of the game, knocking out Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (7) and Shakeel in six overs for the addition of a paltry 13 runs.
Mohammad Wasim (two) and Agha Salman (21) also fell for Ahmed.
Shakeel admitted that his side had made significant mistakes in their innings.
We made mistakes, especially Babar and I played loose shots and that caused a meltdown that was hard to get over, he said.
Pakistan started the fourth day on almost level terms, with openers Shafique and Masood looking good and erasing England’s 50-run lead without the loss of a wicket.
But any optimism was snatched away by England’s methodical spinners.
Leach bowled Shan as he attempted an ill-advised reverse sweep for 24, the dismissal leading to the first cluster of wickets.
Top class stalwart Azhar Ali was denied a fairytale end to a storied career that spanned 97 tests and 7,142 runs.
Azhar was beaten by spin as he played a forward push on the last ball of Leach’s momentum-changing double-wicket maiden. His stumps shattered, Azhar walked off the field for the last time, finishing 12 years as a first-team regular.
The England players applauded as Azhar trudged back to the dressing room, while the Pakistani players raised their bats on the boundary for a ceremonial guard of honour.
