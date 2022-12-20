TCU star Max Duggan declares for NFL Draft ahead of College Football Playoff





TCU quarterback Max Duggan will forego his final eligible season in hopes of pursuing an NFL career. Second place in the Heisman Trophy took to social media on Monday to declare official for the NFL Draft, but noted that his first priority will be the Frogs playoff game against Michigan on Dec. 31. “Being a student-athlete at tcu has been the greatest experience of my life. It has helped me develop as a football player, get a degree and become a better man,” Duggan wrote in his announcement. TCU REWARDED SONNY DYKES WITH EXTENSION AFTER LEADING THE TEAM TO COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF: REPORT “My experience at TCU and, in turn, Amon G. Carter Stadium, has been filled with great memories, passion and pride. I have learned many lessons through the highs and lows. I have built lifelong relationships that will last forever. “ dugan, 21, was given an additional year of eligibility after the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the 2020 college football season. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS REPORT ON FOXNEWS.COM The Iowa native set a record in 2019 by becoming the first true freshman at TCU to finish with 2,077 passing yards and 15 touchdown passes in 12 games, starting 10 of them. He also finished his freshman year with 555 rushing yards with six scores on the ground, placing second in program history. The following season, he led TCU to the Texas Bowl with a 6-4 overall record, but the game against Arkansas was canceled due to COVID. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Duggan will now take on Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on December 31. He finished the regular season with 3,321 passing yards and 30 touchdowns, as well as 404 rushing yards with six scores remaining on the ground. “In light of my appreciation, I will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. But first we have business to settle,” he wrote.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/sports/tcu-star-max-duggan-declares-nfl-draft-ahead-college-football-playoff The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos