Novak Djokovic says he is excited to take part in the World Tennis League in Dubai
Novak Djokovic is excited about participating in the inaugural World Tennis League in Dubai, which kicked off Monday at the Coca Cola Arena.
World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios were among those in action against opposing teams on the opening day as the Kites defeated the Eagles 30–27.
The unique four-team mixed concept offers daily tennis matches, followed by a music concert each evening.
DJ Tiesto played a set on Monday after Felix Auger-Aliassime helped secure a win for the Kites by beating Kyrgios 7-5, 6-3.
Djokovic arrived in Dubai on Sunday after attending the World Cup final in Doha. The 21-time Grand Slam champion leads the Falcons team in the WTL this week along with Aryna Sabalenka, Paula Badosa and Grigor Dimitrov.
Before games began on Monday, Djokovic enjoyed a hit with Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, known as Uncle Saeed, on the newly installed orange and blue pitch at the Coca Cola Arena.
I’m really excited to anticipate what’s going to happen for us in the tournament over the next five days, with music and entertainment and sports and tennis. I’m looking forward to it, Djokovic told Dubai Sports Channel.
US Open champion Bianca Andreescu and Kyrgios opened the scoring for the Eagles by beating freshly crowned Paris Masters winner Holger Rune and ex-world No. 5 Eugenie Bouchard 6-2, 6-3 in mixed doubles.
I loved the chemistry from the start, said Canadian Andreescu.
We were both pretty outgoing people so I thought that would bring a lot of energy and we played really well. I think we both have great hands. I think he rubs me off a bit on the serve and on the volleys, so hopefully we can keep this up.
Kyrgios, who won the doubles title at this year’s Australian Open, is a huge fan of team events and brought his entertaining form of tennis to the arena crowd on Monday night.
It’s a new experience for the fans and the players. There aren’t many events where I can sit next to Rohan Bopanna and Bianca Andreescu, so that’s pretty cool. It gives tennis a bit of a different dynamic, said 22nd ranked Kyrgios, who was interviewed by the TV commentators as he sat on the bench supporting his teammate Caroline Garcia against Swiatek.
Kyrgios had his most consistent season to date in 2022, reaching a maiden Grand Slam final at Wimbledon, winning the trophy in Washington and amassing a 37-10 win-loss record. He also qualified for the ATP Finals in doubles with partner Thanasi Kokkinakis.
When asked if he would sign up for another year like that heading into 2023, the 27-year-old Australian said: Would I sign again? Frankly, I don’t know anything about it. It took a lot of work this season, a lot of hard work, a lot of discipline.
It seems that the better you do, everyone wants a little more from you and it gets more stressful. But I had a lot of fun this season. And I’m finally just proud to say that I made it to a Slam final and started living up to some expectations. I had a lot of fun, I enjoyed it, definitely felt better off and on the track.
Hopefully I can just win a Slam and then retire, he added with a chuckle.
Three-time Grand Slam winner Swiatek narrowed the Kites deficit by beating Eagles star Garcia 6-3, 6-4 in a rematch of their WTA Finals group stage clash last month.
Honestly, I didn’t count games. I’m quite happy to be able to play here and also focus on other things than usual during games because I can change something in my tactics or work on something else or just implement the things I’ve been working on during the pre-season , said Swiatek after the game. to win.
The score is not the most important thing here, it is mainly fun and educational. So I’m glad I played a solid game.
Swiatek spent the past week training in Dubai ahead of the WTL and said she preferred to keep things she worked on a secret.
There is always something to improve on, added the Pole, who won the US Open, Roland Garros and six other titles this year.
I’m 21 so I feel like I can actually do a lot of things. But as far as volleys go, we definitely worked on my volley game. Rohan (Bopanna) there (of Team Eagles) taught me how to volley right before the tournament, so it’s actually his fault I made that volley at game point (against Garcia).
I am quite happy to be able to use the experience of such great players and learn a lot.
In the final showdown of the day, Auger-Aliassime took the opening set 7-5 against Kyrgios to even things out for the Kites against the Eagles at 24 games apiece in this league format, every game counts in a game between two teams.
The Canadian No. 6 in the world got the break of service he needed in the second set to wrap up the win over Kyrgios 7-5, 6-3 to secure victory for the Kites.
WTL action resumes on Tuesday with Djokovic expected to play for the Falcons against a Hawks squad featuring Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem, Elena Rybakina and Anett Kontaveit. Wizkid closes the evening with a performance for the fans present.
Updated: December 19, 2022, 6:48 PM
