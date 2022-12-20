The US vs Canada rivalry for women’s hockey needs more support to flourish

Hope sounded like high-pitched cries.

Dreams resembled the awe-inspiring smiles of the kids wearing hockey jerseys and shirts and holding signs of encouragement at the Crypto.com Arena on Monday as the US women’s hockey team took on Canada in the latest installment of one of the fiercest rivalries in the sport. Not in women’s sports in all sports.

The Americans and Canadians are the class of women’s hockey, which does not enter the public consciousness until the Winter Olympics. They never disappoint. Their amazing goaltending acrobatics and clutch scoring make for exhaustingly dramatic matchups at the Olympics and World Championships. They excel for their talent and competitiveness and their perseverance despite being told as kids not to play hockey, they were an annoyance, that coaching them would waste time better spent mentoring boys.

It’s during the four years between the Olympics, when female hockey players are looking to get enough resources and work to establish a stable professional league, that those who rule the game continue to drop the ball when they should drop the puck .

The USA women’s national team had to threaten to boycott the 2017 World Championships until USA Hockey raised its salary and pledged to give the team much-needed youth development programs and more opportunities to showcase its extraordinary talent. From that came the US-Canada rivalry seriesexpanded to seven games this year, but still nowhere near long enough to make people aware of who the players are and what they do and that they need to continuously work for a better hockey future between innings on the international stage.

It’s every day. And I wish there were more opportunities for people to see what each day looks like, to set up the game a little bit more sustainably so that women can continue to play in this game, said Kendall Coyne Schofield, captain of the US team that lost to Canada in the Olympic gold medal match in Beijing in February.

American goaltender Nicole Hensley stops a shot against Canada during the first period at the Crypto.com Arena on Monday. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

It’s something that goes through my mind every day. Our game in Vegas [before their stop in Los Angeles] was great, but do you know how incredible it would be if our hands and feet weren’t bound by the lack of resources we often have between events?

Monday’s game, a 3-2 overtime victory for Canada, was the fifth in the series, which will resume in Canada in February. The crowd at the Crypto.com Arena was lively, starting chants and singing and roaring pride from his hometown as defenseman Cayla Barnes of Eastvale scored Team USA’s first goal.

It was amazing. I loved the audience. Had a lot of energy, Barnes said. It’s my first time playing at home, so super fun. I had family and friends in the stands. So overall it was a great experience.

During a busy holiday week, for an event scheduled about a month ago, the attendance of about 8,640 wasn’t bad. But it wasn’t as good as these women deserved.

They should have played to a full house. Players from both teams should have been seen and heard all over LA, by any means necessary to promote a unique sporting event. How can you know if there is an audience for a sport if people are not made aware that it exists and that it is close by?

US forward Taylor Heise controls the puck for Canada’s Renata Fast during the second period. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

How do you know it can be you if you can’t see it?

No matter how many young girls there are, you never know who will be the next Hilary Knight or Kendall Coyne, in the seats, said US coach John Wroblewski, who lives in the South Bay.

Watching this tour, watching this series, it’s so much more than just filling an arena. It has so much to do with being able to inspire not only the next wave of female hockey players, but also fans of the game and people who come to love the game.

College hockey has been a great feeder for the Canadian and American women’s teams, as well as other countries hoping to break that North American stranglehold. Our college players and that infrastructure are pretty solid. But once you walk across that stage, it’s a very bittersweet moment, said Coyne Schofield. Because the locker room, the ice daily, the weight room daily that you wake up and have next to your training, it just disappears.

American goaltender Nicole Hensley stops a shot from Canadian forward Jamie Lee Rattray during the first period. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

The landscape for professional women’s hockey is divided into two camps. Formerly the National Women’s Hockey League, the Premier Hockey Federation has seven independent teams and partners with a handful of NHL clubs. There is also the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Assn., which includes most of the top Americans and Canadians. It hosts the Dream Gap tour and events in the US and Canada. Tennis legend and activist Billie Jean King and Dodgers president Mark Walter have had talks with the PWHPA.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has said he would let the women’s hockey leagues work out their problems before joining one. We actively support both North American women’s professional hockey organizations, and that support has increased over time, Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said via email. Our position on operational support remains the same.

The popularity of women’s basketball and soccer has increased as measured by ratings and attendance. Until women’s hockey gets enough marketing support to investigate whether a pro league is viable, the players will have to settle for the Olympic spotlight and the occasional big moments like they enjoyed on Monday.

Cayla Barnes, left, celebrates with forward Abby Roque after a goal against Canada in the first period. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

One of the things about women’s sports is you don’t have consistency, Knight, the all-time scoring leader in world championship play, said last weekend. You may know less about a game than you did a month earlier, unfortunately that’s where we’re going on Monday. Sometimes you can’t help it. But once we establish that consistency, you know where to find your favorite club, your favorite players who play night in and night and you know it’s easier to find them. and hockey is also becoming one of those forward-facing sports.

For now, hopes and dreams live in screams and claps and chants for women who have earned that and more.