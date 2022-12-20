Guildford Dragon NEWS



Published on: December 20, 2022

Updated on: December 19, 2022

By Chris Andrews Young Surrey player Robert Pelc won a handful of medals at the British Universities & Colleges Sport Table Tennis Individual Championships. Robert Pelc. Wins included gold in men’s doubles with Shayan Siraj, silver in mixed doubles with Denise Payet and bronze in men’s singles. Robert is currently studying at the University of Nottingham. Surrey’s Paul Drinkhall (Ashford) was defeated in a deciding game in the last 16 of the WTT Feeder Dusseldorf, by sixth seed Alvaro Robles, despite leading 3-1. ” data-medium-file=”https://guildford-dragon.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Joseph-Langham-Ferreira-250×188.jpg” data-large-file=”https://guildford -dragon.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Joseph-Langham-Ferreira.jpg” decoding=”async” loading=”lazy” class=”size-full wp-image-149135″ src=”https: //guildford-dragon.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Joseph-Langham-Ferreira.jpg” alt=”” width=”480″ height=”360″ srcset=”https://guildford-dragon .com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Joseph-Langham-Ferreira.jpg 480w, https://guildford-dragon.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Joseph-Langham-Ferreira-250×188. jpg 250w” sizes=”(max-width: 480px) 100vw, 480px” /> In the Senior British League Premier Division, Joseph Langham-Ferreira, playing for Brighton, defeated Ormesby 4–3 Surreys Junior 2nd team, playing in County Division 1B, beat Wiltshire 1st 7-3, Cambridgeshire 1st 7-3, Sussex 2nd 10-0, Suffolk 1st 7-3, but lost to Middlesex 1st, to finish second in the division. The team consisted of Jacob Archer (Sutton), Francesco Bonato, Max Flint (Merrow), George Stanev, Olivia Mak (New Malden) and Macy Ng. A young Senior 2nd team represented Surrey in the County Championships Division 1B, playing teams mainly made up of veterans. Surrey Junior 2nd team. They beat Buckinghamshire first 6–4, drew 5–5 with Berkshire first and Sussex second, losing to Essex first, Middlesex second, Suffolk first and Norfolk first. As you can see, our second team mainly played against the first teams from other provinces. The team included Richard Pelc, Henry Maric-Murray (South Mitcham), David McKensie, Olivia Mak and Isabelle Joubeily. In the veterans Super 60s Team Competition, Tony Needham’s team Dorset plus One were the winners of Men’s Division 3. In Division 4, Foresters 2nd came second with Sutton’s Michael Loveder, winning seven games out of ten. Click here for the website of the Surrey County Table Tennis Association.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://guildford-dragon.com/surrey-table-tennis-notes-december-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

