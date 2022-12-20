Fans slam Mohammad Rizwan after another failure, want Sarfaraz Ahmed back in Test side





Mohammad Rizwan has not been on top form in Test cricket as he failed to score a single fifty at home in the England series as calls to get Sarfraz Ahmed back grow louder Photo: AP ESSENTIALS Mohammad Rizwan’s poor run in Test cricket continued in the England series

Rizwan failed to score a single of fifty in six innings when he went out for seven in Karachi on Monday

The calls have gotten louder for Sarfaraz Ahmed to be recalled to the redball team Things have gone from bad to worse for Pakistan in the home test series against England as they are on the brink of humiliation after losing the first two tests. Pakistan had their moments in the first Test at Rawalpindi and spinner Abrar Ahmed gave them an advantage in the second match at Multan but the failure of their batsmen was a big part of them being 0-2 on the brink of conceding . another test with England just 55 runs away from victory in Karachi. While the likes of Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, skipper Babar Azam and rookie Saud Shakeel have been getting points in these three test matches, the form of wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan in the longest format has become a major concern for Pakistan. Rizwan’s other failure on Day 3 of the Karachi test, coming out for just 7, has left fans wondering why the team management isn’t looking at someone else as an option with the gloves in the longest format. Rizwan has failed to record a score of 50 or more in six innings against England. The wicket-keeper batsman, who has been sensational for Pakistan in white-ball cricket, especially in the T20Is, has returned scores of 29, 46, 10, 30, 19 and 7 at an average of 23.5 in the English series at home. Rizwan in the middle order just doesn’t look like himself and has been found wanting against a quality English bowling attack. With Rizwan failing the whole series, the fans have started to demand the recall of former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. Sarfaraz, averaging 36.4 in the game’s longest format, has not played a single Test since the 2019 World Cup debacle. The fans thought that Sarfaraz, who has played his entire career in the mid league, has the required experience and will definitely be better than Rizwan in that regard. Some of the crowd even chanted ‘We want Saifi’ at the National Stadium. It should sum up the Rizwan v Sarfaraz debate: Rizwan last 12 test turns: 0 fiftySarfaraz last 12 test turns: 4 fif t.co/RUABwlePw4 — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2022 #ENGvPAK Rest Rizwan v New Zealand. Give Sarfaraz a chance in a two match test series. undefined — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2022 Dear Muhanmad Rizwan, please go back to first-class cricket. Play one or two sessions there and if you score consistently, the t.co/b5k5wjXky5 — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2022 Mohammad Rizwan has missed an opportunity to establish himself in test cricket thanks to a poor streak of runs and ha t.co/69MheThyxD — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2022 100% sure Rizwan will cost Pakistan the 2023 World Cup. He cannot perform under pressure. And is terrible in the middle order undefined — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2022 Mujhe England series na khila kr jo rizwan ne century kri h us ki highlight to bhejna PC: NO hate for rizwan bu t.co/x2LXfFMKDj — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2022 Oh my lord, how good is Ben Foakes behind the stumps! Rizwan disappoints again, only to wonder if Sarfaraz should have done it t.co/8XxA6iF0Kt — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2022 Pakistan are on the verge of a historic series defeat with England just 55 runs away from winning the third Test and Karachi winning 3-0.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/sports/cricket/pak-vs-eng-please-go-back-to-first-class-cricket-fans-slam-mohammad-rizwan-after-another-failure-want-sarfaraz-ahmed-back-in-test-side-article-96357618 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos