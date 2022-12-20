Navy Football appoints defensive coordinator as new head coach





The Navy promoted defensive coordinator Brian Newberry to head coach on Monday, replacing Ken Niumatalolo, the winningest coach in school history who was fired a week ago. Newberry, 51, has led the Midshipmen defense since 2019. His college coaching career dates back to 2000, but this will be his first job as head coach. “It is a great honor and privilege to lead this program,” Newberry said in a statement. “It’s a great responsibility that I fully accept and embrace. I couldn’t be more excited and optimistic about the future of Naval Football. The Naval Academy is a special place and we have great young men in our program.” Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk said in a statement that Newberry is “respected and strongly endorsed by many.” “Often there comes a time in the careers of highly experienced coaches in our profession when documented credibility matches logical leadership opportunities and Coach Newberry’s time is now,” Gladchuk said. Navy moved from Niumatalolo after going 11-23 the past three seasons, but the defense didn’t get much to blame for that. Gladchuk has received some criticism for firing Niumatalolo after 16 seasons with the school and 109 wins, but Gladcuk also puts a lot of emphasis on beating fellow military academies Air Force and Army – which the Navy has done just four times in recent years. 14 matchups. Navy lost to Army on December 10 in overtime, finishing the season with a 4–8 record. Newberry, who played for Baylor, led a defense that finished sixth in the national defense this season. Previously, he served as defense coordinator at Kennesaw State, Northern Michigan, the University of the South, and Washington & Lee. This content was imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in a different format, or you can find more information on their website. Hugely unpopular to fire Ken Niumatalolo, especially the way it happened, but Brian Newberry is a great choice to lead the Mids forward. https://t.co/CabY5EaMNz — Pete Gilbert (@WBALPete) December 19, 2022

