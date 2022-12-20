Sports
Preview of Kentucky Basketball’s Unity Series game against HBCU Florida A&M
Men’s No. 19 Basketball in Kentucky hosts the HBCU program Florida A&M as the Wildcats continue their annual Unity Series on Wednesday, December 21. Here’s what you need to know about the competition.
What is the Unity series?
The Unity Series is a five-year men’s basketball partnership between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). Since 2021, Kentucky hosts an annual game against a SWAC school. The games between Kentucky and SWAC programs “are designed to raise awareness of the HBCUs’ missions and raise funds to provide opportunities for students at their institutions.”
What does the Unity Series look like off the field?
The Unity Series provides educational opportunities for players off the field. In 2021, teams visited the National Underground Railroad Freedom Museum in Cincinnati, learning about NIL resources and more.
:The top challengers from each defending HBCU men’s basketball conference champion
How to watch the 2022 Unity Series: No. 19 Kentucky vs. Florida A&M
Here’s how to watch the 2022 Unity Series:
Any HBCU men’s basketball game against a 2022 NCAA tournament team
Who are some players to watch?
Kentucky
- C. Oscar Tshiebwe
- G Sahvir Wheeler
- G. Cason Wallace
- Anthony Reeves
Florida A&M
- G Jordan Tilmon
- F. Jaylen Bates
- G Jordan Chatman
- G. Byron Smith
SWAC: The SWAC is one of the first winners in men’s college basketball in 2022
How the schools fit together
Kentucky is ranked #19 in the latest AP Poll. Florida A&M is not ranked. Here’s how the programs stack up based on this season’s results through December 19.
|Kentucky
|2022 Statistics
|Florida A&M
|7-3
|Mention
|2-7
|No. 19
|AP ranking
|NO
|77.8
|Points per game
|54.9
|64.0
|Points allowed per game
|73.4
|41.4
|Rebounds per game
|34.2
|34.6
|Rebounds allowed per game
|40.1
|18.0
|Assistance per match
|8.3
|12.6
|Turnover per game
|17.9
|8.1
|Steals per game
|7.8
|5.5
|Blocks per game
|3.4
|45.4%
|Percentage of team field goals
|35.4%
|38.1%
|Team three-point percentage
|26.8%
|C. Oscar Tshiebwe
15.1 pp
|Top scorer
|G Jordan Tilmon
10.0 pp
|C. Oscar Tshiebwe
13.6rpg
|Leading rebounder
|F. Jaylen Bates
7.1 rpg
|G Sahvir Wheeler
6.4 app
|Prominent passerby
|G. Byron Smith
2.0 avg
|Anthony Reeves
45.3% shooting
|Leading three-point shooter
|G Hantz Louis-Jeune
46.7% shooting
HBCU HOOPS: Texas Southern can make HBCU basketball history with a victory on March 1
Legends of the Unity series
Beginning in 2022, Kentucky and the SWAC annually honor Unity Series Legends. Each Unity Series legend has a “history of pioneering diversity, equity and inclusion”.
See the Unity Series legends below:
|Legend of the Unity series
|School
|Date dedicated
|Reggie Warford
|Kentucky
|2022
|Clemon Johnson
|Florida A&M
|2022
History of the Unity series
View the results of the previous Unity Series games between Kentucky and the SWAC below:
|Date
|Winner
|Loser
|To score
|December 7, 2021
|Kentucky
|Southern
|76-64
|
