Preview of Kentucky Basketball’s Unity Series game against HBCU Florida A&M

 


Men’s No. 19 Basketball in Kentucky hosts the HBCU program Florida A&M as the Wildcats continue their annual Unity Series on Wednesday, December 21. Here’s what you need to know about the competition.

What is the Unity series?

The Unity Series is a five-year men’s basketball partnership between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). Since 2021, Kentucky hosts an annual game against a SWAC school. The games between Kentucky and SWAC programs “are designed to raise awareness of the HBCUs’ missions and raise funds to provide opportunities for students at their institutions.”

What does the Unity Series look like off the field?

The Unity Series provides educational opportunities for players off the field. In 2021, teams visited the National Underground Railroad Freedom Museum in Cincinnati, learning about NIL resources and more.

How to watch the 2022 Unity Series: No. 19 Kentucky vs. Florida A&M

Here’s how to watch the 2022 Unity Series:

Who are some players to watch?

Kentucky

  • C. Oscar Tshiebwe
  • G Sahvir Wheeler
  • G. Cason Wallace
  • Anthony Reeves

Florida A&M

  • G Jordan Tilmon
  • F. Jaylen Bates
  • G Jordan Chatman
  • G. Byron Smith

How the schools fit together

Kentucky is ranked #19 in the latest AP Poll. Florida A&M is not ranked. Here’s how the programs stack up based on this season’s results through December 19.

Kentucky 2022 Statistics Florida A&M
7-3 Mention 2-7
No. 19 AP ranking NO
77.8 Points per game 54.9
64.0 Points allowed per game 73.4
41.4 Rebounds per game 34.2
34.6 Rebounds allowed per game 40.1
18.0 Assistance per match 8.3
12.6 Turnover per game 17.9
8.1 Steals per game 7.8
5.5 Blocks per game 3.4
45.4% Percentage of team field goals 35.4%
38.1% Team three-point percentage 26.8%
C. Oscar Tshiebwe
15.1 pp		 Top scorer G Jordan Tilmon
10.0 pp
C. Oscar Tshiebwe
13.6rpg		 Leading rebounder F. Jaylen Bates
7.1 rpg
G Sahvir Wheeler
6.4 app		 Prominent passerby G. Byron Smith
2.0 avg
Anthony Reeves
45.3% shooting		 Leading three-point shooter G Hantz Louis-Jeune
46.7% shooting

Legends of the Unity series

Beginning in 2022, Kentucky and the SWAC annually honor Unity Series Legends. Each Unity Series legend has a “history of pioneering diversity, equity and inclusion”.

See the Unity Series legends below:

Legend of the Unity series School Date dedicated
Reggie Warford Kentucky 2022
Clemon Johnson Florida A&M 2022

History of the Unity series

View the results of the previous Unity Series games between Kentucky and the SWAC below:

Date Winner Loser To score
December 7, 2021 Kentucky Southern 76-64

