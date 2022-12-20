Sports
David Warner throws Aussie cricket team upside down with ‘Bali trip’…but all is not as it seems
Unable to score points at the moment, Australian cricketer David Warner is facing the axe – but he still found time to fool the media and scare the national team ahead of the Boxing Day test in Melbourne.
The pressurized batsman, 36, posted a series of photos from an Instagram story with his daughters and photos from the luxury Ayana Resort in Bali on Monday.
It led many to believe that Warner had flown to Indonesia for a reset – despite the test being just days away at the MCG.
Senior Cricket Australia staff were hit with questions about Warner’s apparent absence for six, with bowling coach Dan Vettori asked in shock if ‘Bull’ was still in the country.
Team media manager Cole Hitchcock intervened, saying ‘he’s not in Bali’ but wasn’t 100 per cent sure, adding that he would ‘go check it out, but I seriously doubt it’.
It was later confirmed that Warner is in Sydney.
The ‘joke’ was directed at a friend of Warner’s, with the photos taken from Monday’s December 19, 2022 Instagram story – despite being taken over a year ago.
Australian cricketer David Warner raised eyebrows after seemingly heading to Bali for a quick escape ahead of his 100th career test (pictured, with two of his daughters)
Warner later posted an image of The Rock Bar in Bali, part of the luxury Ayana Resort, but it’s an old photo
What a comedian.
The unnecessary distraction for Pat Cummins’ team may provide insight into Warner’s fragile mind as he faces the prospect of being dropped from his 100th test.
With the machines running, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith spent more time in the nets improving their craft with bowling coach Vettori funny man Warner posted from Coogee Beach in eastern Sydney on Tuesday.
Warner then let his 9.6 million followers know in his latest Instagram story that he hit the grocery store before offering some life advice — “don’t be fooled.”
Perhaps playing mind games with journalists is more important in Warner’s eyes than keeping his place in Australia’s XI?
During the first game of the series at the Gabba, the southpaw made scores of only 0 and 3 against the Proteas.
He never looked comfortable with the Brisbane crease and calls for his ax have increased.
Warner hasn’t scored a test century since January 2020, averaging 26.07 with the bat, and while the likes of Labuschagne, Smith and Travis Head score points for fun, the Randwick Petersham junior hardly bothers the scorers.
Warner was out for 0 and 3 against South Africa in the first test at the Gabba in Brisbane
Proteas paceman Kagiso Rabada removed Warner in both of his innings at the Gabba during the first test
National selector George Bailey has backed Warner to end his slump.
“Personally, I think runs are just around the corner for him,” he said.
No doubt, and David would be the first to say this, he would like a few more runs and contribute a little bit more, knowing how important that role is at the top of the league.
“But I’m confident it will come.” He moves well. He catches well. When people start going for lack of a better way to put it, it’s catching that goes, the movement goes.
“But he’s still an excellent fielder, still fit as a fiddle.”
Australian cricket great Ricky Ponting thinks Warner deserves to bend on his own terms.
“He’s a champion player, you never write off champion players,” Ponting told Channel 7.
Former Australian all-rounder Simon O’Donnell (left), has called for Warner to retire from test cricket, but Ricky Ponting (right) thinks the opener should be given another chance
Warner averages just 21.64 this year and hasn’t made a test century since January 2020
“When he’s done, he deserves to go out on his term. He has been a magnificent mainstay of Australian cricket.
“He deserves the chance to finish the way he wants to finish.”
Former Australian all-rounder Simon O’Donnell disagreed, arguing that Warner should retire from test cricket before being dropped.
“I think he (Warner) would consider and possibly should (retire) at the end of the Sydney test,” O’Donnell told SEN Radio.
“We’re not talking about David Warner in the last few innings, we’re talking about David Warner in the last two years, he hasn’t been the same player he was before.
“It indicates to me that when David regains form, it won’t be long now.”
