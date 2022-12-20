Nebraska football lands 2023 OL commitment





The Nebraska football program added depth to the offensive line on Monday: Class of 2023 OL Jason Maciejczak committed to the Huskers. He announced the decision on Monday afternoon. Maciejczak, a 6-foot-4, 320-pounder from TF Riggs High School in Pierre, SD, was previously committed to the North Dakota FCS program. The South Dakota native is the Huskers’ second commitment of the day, alongside four-star DE Princewill Umanmielen of Texas, who announced his commitment less than 90 minutes before Maciejczak’s decision was made public.

Listed as a defensive tackle in his recruiting profile, Maciejczak has played on both the defensive line and the offensive line during his prep career. However, the Huskers have told Maciejczak that their vision is for him to come into the program as an offensive lineman and develop on that side of the ball. “I’ll start offensively, and if D-line is better, I’ll move,” Maciejczak told Inside Nebraska. “I really liked both coordinators.” The new Husker staff laid out that plan during a recruiting that quickly got underway. Maciejczak, who made an unofficial visit to Nebraska in early March, called Matt RuleOL coach Donovan RaiolaDL coach Terrance Knighton and recruiter Omar Hales on Friday morning. At that time, Nebraska made a scholarship offer for the senior prospect, and Maciejczak arranged a visit for the weekend of December 16-18. However, he was unable to visit in person due to weather conditions hampering his travel plans, so staff put him in touch with a virtual visit over the weekend. After that virtual visit and more discussions with the coaching staff, Maciejczak definitely realized that Nebraska is the right fit. “The whole staff, to be honest,” Maciejczak said of what stood out most about the visit. “All the new stuff is cool, but the new staff is moving in the right direction and I believe they know what it takes. Coach Rhule has flipped the programs; they have good position coaches and good coordinators. I believe the staff stands out.” Maciejczak is the Huskers fourth offensive line in the 2023 cycle of Huskers. He joins in-state Nebraska products Gunnar Gottula (Lincoln Southeast), Sam Slee (Creighton Prep) and Brock Knutson (Scott’s bluff). The Huskers are inclined to add another in-state prospect listed as with OL in Gretna’s Bricklayer Goldmanbut Nebraska will likely start Goldman on the defensive line. He is the Huskers’ 18th deployment in the classroom and their 11th combined deployment outside the portal and high school level in the past eight days. Nebraska has moved up to No. 36 and No. 8 in the Big Ten nationally recruit rankings. Check out the highlights of Maciejczak’s final season below, a mix of offensive and defensive plays.

