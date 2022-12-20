Grace Li from Unionville is Daily Local News 2022 Girls Tennis Player of the Year – PA Prep Live

East Marlborough >> Unionville High School junior Grace Li, the Daily Local News Girls Tennis All-Area Player of the Year, saved her best performance of this fall for last, in the PIAA 3A singles championship.

In that match, Li got better as the match progressed and defeated Council Rock South junior Dasha Chichkina 6–4, 6–2 to win her first PIAA singles title. Li finished the high school fall season with an undefeated record in singles, and at the PIAA tournament, she won all of her matches in straight sets.

My best game of the season was the final against Dasha, Li said. I played her so many times during the season (including the District 1 3A Finals) and she played so well in the State Championship Finals. It was hard because she gets to every ball so I really had to be patient but still play my aggressive style of play.

Li, who was also the 2021 Girl Tennis Player of the Year, finished second at the PIAA tournament last year, losing in the championship final.

Taking second place last year put me on both ends of the spectrum and finally being able to win the state title this year made all the hard work worth it, Li said. When I won the second set it was a monumental moment and I was so happy and relieved.

Unlike 2021, Li entered states as the number 1 seed.

It’s hard being the first seed, said Unionville head coach Janet Johnston. There is a lot of pressure… most of it many people put on themselves. Teams can feel it. Individuals can feel it.

Obviously, Grace felt that pressure early on (in the Championship Finals), but she reacted to it very quickly and jumped at the opportunity. It was a lot of fun watching the evolution through districts and states as she calmed herself down and found her game. You felt it from the field.

Li said: In the beginning (of the final), I had a little bit of a hard time. There was a lot of pressure as the first seed because I was expected to win. I think a big part was breaking (Chichkinas) service game at 0-2 to get the score at 1-2. If I had lost that match it would have been much harder to come back.

Johnston said: Grace is a very determined player. Her base game is one of the strongest aspects of her game, but I’d like to use her as a weapon as well. When her first serve comes on, she sets the tone in a match very quickly. In more difficult situations, she is very good at judging her opponent and finds ways to counter their strengths.

Johnston also admires Li’s even-tempered personality.

Grace is realistic about things and never gets too high or too low. She can be quiet, but often jumps into conversation saying something really funny and is a really good teammate…respected and clearly loved.

Led by Li, Unionville advanced to the finals of the PIAA 3A team championship.

Grace brings out the best in her teammates, Johnston said. She works hard on her game and that energy and commitment radiates to the team. It’s like a spark that ignites a fire when you have a player who can take his teammates and inspire them to improve their game.

I also know it’s a two-way street. Grace enjoys team success as much if not more than herself. That is the definition of a good teammate. I am confident she will play tennis in college and I hope her experience here at Unionville will serve her well at the next level.

Li started playing tennis when she was six years old at her family’s club, Penn Oaks Country Club. Around the age of 11, Li began training at the High Performance Tennis Academy in Bala Cynwyd, where she came under the tutelage of Dylan Comerford, one of the owners and directors of the club.

Dylan taught me so much for my game, including tactics, mindset and techniques, Li said. Another person who has helped me a lot is my brother Victor who has been my batting partner since a young age and has really helped my game a lot.

Li is also present on the junior tennis circuit, ranking second in her age group, 13th in the Mid-Atlantic and 57th nationally according to tennis recruiting.net.

Li’s favorite tournament tennis experience outside of playing for Unionville came last summer at the Billie Jean King Hardcourt Championships in San Diego, California. her first three rounds to advance to the field of 32 before dropping a game.

It was an incredible experience, Li said. Flying across the country in a totally different environment was very exciting. I played that tournament really well and met a lot of my friends.

Li is a left-handed player and likes to watch many WTA Tour pro left-handers, such as two-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber.

I feel like my style of play is quite similar to (Kerbers), Li said. I also like (former French Open champion) Iga Swiatek, who has such a good game that I enjoy watching.

Fun Facts Grace Li

Favorite Athlete: Novak Djokovic.

Favorite place to visit: Paris, France.

Favorite pre-match meal: Protein bowl and a smoothie.

Person I admire most: my brother Victor.