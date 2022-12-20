Billerica-Chelmsford girls hockey team beat Gloucester 6-0





The Billerica-Chelmsford girls’ hockey team secured a 6-0 win on a visit to Gloucester at Billerica’s Hallenborg Rink on Monday night. Leading 1-0 after the first period, BC scored three runs in period No. 2 and then added two more goals in the third. Sophomore goalie Hailey Graybeal made nine saves to put the shutout in goal as four different girls scored. Senior captain Victoria Apostolakes had two goals for BC, sophomore Giovanna Gulinello scored twice, and junior Ruby Boucher and senior captain Molly Sances added. BC took the lead at 10:43 of the first period when Apostolakes scored an unassisted goal. Just 1:08 into the second inning, Gulinello converted a pass from senior captain Julia Williams to make it 2–0. Late in the stanza, Billerica-Chelmsford (1-1) added two more goals. At 12:48, Gulinello scored her second of the night, converting a breakaway after a mid-ice theft. Just nine seconds later, Sances knocked in the rebound from junior Kate Harrison’s shot. Boucher and Apostolakes had the BC goals in the third period, Apostolakes scored with her team outnumbered. Senior captain Remore Serra led the BC defense. Westford Academy 5, Cambridge 0: Impressive on offense, the Ghosts excelled on the other side beating Cambridge Rindge and Latin at Simoni Rink in Cambridge. Lunenburg/Ayer Shirley 4, St. Bernard’s 2: Captain Nick Fortier scored a pair of goals to propel Lunenburg/Ayer Shirley to victory. Goalkeeper Garrett Hakey turned 29 shots away. Logan Martin and Dom Benner each scored a goal. Girls basketball Notre Dame 48, Christ the King 16: Sarah Freitas racked up a team-high 23 points and 10 steals, as Norte Dame Academy of Tyngsboro defeated Cristo Rey. Jacqueline Martineau scored 10 points and three assists. Brielle Hardy added eight points, nine rebounds and three steals. Parker Charter 33, Size 4: The visitors played an airtight defense and rolled to the dominant victory in Fitchburg. Parker (2-1) was led by Emma Tierney, who had nine points, while Charlotte Churchill and Emma Toomey each added six points. Tournament The Edmund Murphy Girls Basketball Winter Classic is hosted by Dracut High School. The tournament will be held on Tuesday December 27 and Thursday December 29. The varsity division consists of Bedford, South Community of Worcester, Dracut, and Springfield International Charter. On December 27, the 5:30 PM game between Bedford and South Community will take place, with the 7:00 PM game featuring Dracut vs. Springfield International. The consolation game is on December 29 at 5:30 PM and the championship game at 7:00 PM Boys playing hockey Littleton 5, Gardner 2: Tyler Edwards scored the hat-trick, the third came from a penalty kick, when Littleton Gardner grounded out. Edwards added an assist in a four-point night. Zach Lizotte (three points) and Evan Piekos scored the other points for the Tigers. Gavin Werling, Liam Glew and Paul Doyle also received assists. Littleton goalkeeper Becker made 18 saves. The Tigers outscored their opponent 31-20. Boys track Lowell shines: Led by Evan Imasogi who won the 55-meter dash in 6.69 seconds, the Red Raiders shone at the MSTCA Large School Speed ​​Classic Invitational. Nidlaire Oliver was second in the 55 high hurdles in 8.03. Andrew Kieng (38.29) was eighth in the 300 and freshman Ryan Conley was ninth (38.31). Kelvin Amankwaah (19 feet, 2 inches) placed ninth in the long jump. The 4×200 relay team of Oliver, Perez Jr., Kieng, Evan Imasogi came second in 1:35.37. The 4×400 team (Vincent Nodenski, Bisoka Msafiri, Khai Yin, Conley) finished fifth in 3:46.52.

