The best Meta Quest 2 holiday deals and gifts for 2022

There’s no question that the Meta Quest 2 VR headset is one of the best in the business. The wireless freedom and versatile technology create an incredibly immersive experience with amazing 360 perspectives. From best-selling games to entertainment and social apps, the Meta Quest 2 (formerly known as the Oculus Quest 2) offers a wide variety of content. That’s why now is a good time to check out what deals are out there for Quest 2 for the holiday season of 2022. It’s a bit unusual to find decent deals on the Meta Quest 2. However, there are a few you might want to check out for yourself or for someone in mind.

Meta Quest 2 (or Oculus Quest 2) Website Deal

The official meta website host a nice bundle with both the Quest 2 headset and Defeat Saber. Defeat Saber is a famous VR rhythm title where players use sabers to cut through musical blocks. With headset pricing never always set in stone, the opportunity is worth gold right now. Until December 31, just before 2023 arrives, you can buy the bundle in two different packages regarding storage. The 128 GB retails for $399.99, while the 256 GB sells for $499.99. It comes with the headset and the game, as well as two Touch controllers, the charging cable and adapter, and a Glasses Spacer. This is an excellent introduction for anyone wanting to dive into the world of virtual reality.

Best Buy and Walmart

The two major stores sell their own bundle which could be fruitful for someone who wants more content for their money. Both Best Buy and walmart roll out a holiday deal that includes the headset, Defeat Saberand the VR version of Resident Evil 4. You can now indeed check online which 128/256GB deal suits you best. The 128 GB bundle costs $349.99; alternatively, you can upgrade to the 256 GB package for $429.99. However, it seems that Walmart is the latter for $489.00, so keep that in mind when browsing the stores.

Oculus Season of Savings Sale

In the Meta Quest headset store, players will find plenty of limited-time deals on popular games. Some are bundled for similar virtual reality experiences, and several are linked to respective sequels. Apparently there are also unique deals going on if you’re looking for a single title. It’s important to remember that these are holiday deals and these specific deals close right after Christmas December 26, 2022.

Vader Immortal Pack

If we had to choose the best packs from the store, we would have some notable sales. First, we have the Father Immortal Package for $19.49, 34% off the original price of $29.97. It contains all three chapters from the Father Immortal trilogy, and it’s easily the best Star Wars VR experience out there. Not only do the games feature an immersive space story, but also lightsaber dojos to expand your Jedi skills.

Adrenaline Rush Pack

Second, there is the Adrenaline Rush Pack that’s part of it The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners, Contractorsand Eleven Table Tennis. Taking advantage of the headset’s 360 capabilities, players can move virtually freely within their surveillance areas.

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners drop into the middle of the infamous zombie apocalypse, facing the horrors of the franchise head-on. Contractors is a military shooter where teamwork and execution go hand in hand. It features multiple game modes and intense multiplayer engagement for extensive replayability. Eleven Table Tennis is exactly what it sounds like: a VR simulator where you can paddle a ball back and forth, either online or with the game’s AI. This pack costs $51.99, which is also 34% off the $79.97 price tag.

Nerves of steel package

Third, the Nerves of steel package is sure to turn up the heat with three titles of its own: Thief Simulator VR, Job simulatorand Pistol Whip. This trio of titles offers different experiences that have been around in the VR world for quite some time.

Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street puts you in the shoes of the titular character who can work with hacks and eavesdropping as you navigate from point A to point B. Job simulator is one of the earlier Oculus VR titles. It follows the player going through comedic approaches to real-world jobs where robots now rule everything in a museum. Pistol Whip is a rhythmic shooter that essentially converges John Wick, with the player traveling through vibrant areas as they continuously shoot or whip enemies while music blares throughout. You can grab this pack for $42.99, 38% off the original price of $69.97.

Meta Quest 2 apps on sale

In addition to the packages mentioned above, here are a few individual titles that we highly recommend. Some may be part of a bundle from the store, but they should be considered separately. Remember these are limited time sales so be sure to check out the Meta Quest store for other titles and deadlines.

Population: one

A very popular game that many players frequent Population: one. It is the best-selling battle royale game where players basically gather to be the last one standing. Apparently there’s the communication and action expected from a battle royale title, but the game also features climbing and hovering mechanics. The map is noticeably expanded, with different areas and biomes to visit and loot. You can grab this one for $19.49 (originally $29.99).

Arizona sunshine

Another fantastic game to pick up this holiday season is Arizona sunshine. This zombie experience can be explored with three other VR enthusiasts as you take on hordes of the undead. There’s even a campaign that delves into the lore of Arizona sunshine if you need a break from the constant zombie slaughter. This one goes for $19.99 (originally $39.99), a straight forward 50% off.

BONELAB

The last title we mention is BONELABthe sequel to the one from 2019 Legwork from Stress level zero. The developer is taking what was great with the first game and bumping it up to 11 for total physical engagement. There is no shortage of what you can achieve in the game. The maneuverability and tracking allow for complete flexibility as you take on both enemies and challenges in a massive lab. BONELAB currently going for $31.99 (originally $39.99).

And there you have it! These are just some of the best deals when it comes to Meta Quest 2. Be sure to check out the store for other titles we haven’t mentioned here, as well as other special limited-time packs. If you think we missed a game for this list, let us know in the comments!