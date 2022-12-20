Sports
The best Meta Quest 2 holiday deals and gifts for 2022
There’s no question that the Meta Quest 2 VR headset is one of the best in the business. The wireless freedom and versatile technology create an incredibly immersive experience with amazing 360 perspectives. From best-selling games to entertainment and social apps, the Meta Quest 2 (formerly known as the Oculus Quest 2) offers a wide variety of content. That’s why now is a good time to check out what deals are out there for Quest 2 for the holiday season of 2022. It’s a bit unusual to find decent deals on the Meta Quest 2. However, there are a few you might want to check out for yourself or for someone in mind.
Meta Quest 2 (or Oculus Quest 2) Website Deal
The official meta website host a nice bundle with both the Quest 2 headset and Defeat Saber. Defeat Saber is a famous VR rhythm title where players use sabers to cut through musical blocks. With headset pricing never always set in stone, the opportunity is worth gold right now. Until December 31, just before 2023 arrives, you can buy the bundle in two different packages regarding storage. The 128 GB retails for $399.99, while the 256 GB sells for $499.99. It comes with the headset and the game, as well as two Touch controllers, the charging cable and adapter, and a Glasses Spacer. This is an excellent introduction for anyone wanting to dive into the world of virtual reality.
Best Buy and Walmart
The two major stores sell their own bundle which could be fruitful for someone who wants more content for their money. Both Best Buy and walmart roll out a holiday deal that includes the headset, Defeat Saberand the VR version of Resident Evil 4. You can now indeed check online which 128/256GB deal suits you best. The 128 GB bundle costs $349.99; alternatively, you can upgrade to the 256 GB package for $429.99. However, it seems that Walmart is the latter for $489.00, so keep that in mind when browsing the stores.
Oculus Season of Savings Sale
In the Meta Quest headset store, players will find plenty of limited-time deals on popular games. Some are bundled for similar virtual reality experiences, and several are linked to respective sequels. Apparently there are also unique deals going on if you’re looking for a single title. It’s important to remember that these are holiday deals and these specific deals close right after Christmas December 26, 2022.
Vader Immortal Pack
If we had to choose the best packs from the store, we would have some notable sales. First, we have the Father Immortal Package for $19.49, 34% off the original price of $29.97. It contains all three chapters from the Father Immortal trilogy, and it’s easily the best Star Wars VR experience out there. Not only do the games feature an immersive space story, but also lightsaber dojos to expand your Jedi skills.
Adrenaline Rush Pack
Second, there is the Adrenaline Rush Pack that’s part of it The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners, Contractorsand Eleven Table Tennis. Taking advantage of the headset’s 360 capabilities, players can move virtually freely within their surveillance areas.
The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners drop into the middle of the infamous zombie apocalypse, facing the horrors of the franchise head-on. Contractors is a military shooter where teamwork and execution go hand in hand. It features multiple game modes and intense multiplayer engagement for extensive replayability. Eleven Table Tennis is exactly what it sounds like: a VR simulator where you can paddle a ball back and forth, either online or with the game’s AI. This pack costs $51.99, which is also 34% off the $79.97 price tag.
Nerves of steel package
Third, the Nerves of steel package is sure to turn up the heat with three titles of its own: Thief Simulator VR, Job simulatorand Pistol Whip. This trio of titles offers different experiences that have been around in the VR world for quite some time.
Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street puts you in the shoes of the titular character who can work with hacks and eavesdropping as you navigate from point A to point B. Job simulator is one of the earlier Oculus VR titles. It follows the player going through comedic approaches to real-world jobs where robots now rule everything in a museum. Pistol Whip is a rhythmic shooter that essentially converges John Wick, with the player traveling through vibrant areas as they continuously shoot or whip enemies while music blares throughout. You can grab this pack for $42.99, 38% off the original price of $69.97.
Meta Quest 2 apps on sale
In addition to the packages mentioned above, here are a few individual titles that we highly recommend. Some may be part of a bundle from the store, but they should be considered separately. Remember these are limited time sales so be sure to check out the Meta Quest store for other titles and deadlines.
Population: one
A very popular game that many players frequent Population: one. It is the best-selling battle royale game where players basically gather to be the last one standing. Apparently there’s the communication and action expected from a battle royale title, but the game also features climbing and hovering mechanics. The map is noticeably expanded, with different areas and biomes to visit and loot. You can grab this one for $19.49 (originally $29.99).
Arizona sunshine
Another fantastic game to pick up this holiday season is Arizona sunshine. This zombie experience can be explored with three other VR enthusiasts as you take on hordes of the undead. There’s even a campaign that delves into the lore of Arizona sunshine if you need a break from the constant zombie slaughter. This one goes for $19.99 (originally $39.99), a straight forward 50% off.
BONELAB
The last title we mention is BONELABthe sequel to the one from 2019 Legwork from Stress level zero. The developer is taking what was great with the first game and bumping it up to 11 for total physical engagement. There is no shortage of what you can achieve in the game. The maneuverability and tracking allow for complete flexibility as you take on both enemies and challenges in a massive lab. BONELAB currently going for $31.99 (originally $39.99).
And there you have it! These are just some of the best deals when it comes to Meta Quest 2. Be sure to check out the store for other titles we haven’t mentioned here, as well as other special limited-time packs. If you think we missed a game for this list, let us know in the comments!
|
Sources
2/ https://thenerdstash.com/the-best-meta-quest-2-holiday-deals-and-gifts-for-2022/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Stock Markets Fall, Yen Recovers After BoJ Policy Change
- A 6.4-magnitude earthquake hits California, causing damage and injuries in rural areas of the state
- bjp: Promote millets, use in midday meals: PM Modi to BJP lawmakers
- News | City of West Hollywood
- Top QBs, RBs, WRs, defenses
- Bachelorettes Andi Dorfman goes wedding dress shopping: photos
- Top Technology Predictions for 2023
- Rapper-actor Common revels in his Broadway stage debut
- Let the feeling guide some winter preparation choices
- Pakistan draws attention to Cricket World Cup in India
- Megan Fox and MGK turn heads with fuzzy fashion statement
- $500M for New Tech Hubs Program Included in Federal Spending Bill