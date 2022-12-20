Wisconsin Football: Badgers release depth chart for Guarenteed Rate Bowl





Things will look different for both the Wisconsin Badgers and Oklahoma State Cowboys when they take the field on the 27th, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be fun! As it stands, Oklahoma State is expected to be without 11 starters from their Week 12 depth chart, and Wisconsin will be without at least four starters in Graham Mertz, Keeanu Benton, Nick Herbig and Joe Tippmann. Below is the latest depth chart Wisconsin released for their game on the 27th: Obviously the big change is the quarterback, as Graham Mertz has entered the portal, which means you have to see Chase Wolf or Myles Burkett. Unfortunately for us, there isn’t much clarity from the depth chart, other than both quarterbacks being clearly visible. If I had to guess, I’d think Jim Leonhard and company are going to play Chase Wolf for a series or two as a nod to what he’s brought to the program, then hand the reins over to Myles Burkett. That’s something I can understand. It would be a mistake not to let Burkett get the most reps in this game, but I can also appreciate working in a perennial man. In addition to the quarterback spot, there are some changes in the offensive line now that Joe Tippmann is on his way NFL draft prepare It looks like Tanor Bortolini will start in the middle. From left to right, the line looks like it will be Jack Nelson, Michael Furtney, Tanor Bortolini, Trey Wedig and Riley Mahlman. All five of those players are coming back next year, so it would be good to build some consistency here. On the defense side, there are some big changes with Keeanu Benton and Nick Herbig skipping the bowl game and preparing for the draft. Junior Gio Paez will get the start at nose tackle and Curt Neal will be the backup. On the outside linebacker, sophomore Kaden Johnson appears to get the start instead of Herbig. Things are looking a bit different in secondary as it looks like Jay Shaw will be playing after initially appearing to prepare for the draft. In general, these changes are inevitable with the way college football is structured. Bowl games are now more of a spring game to see what’s in store for you next season and personally I don’t see anything wrong with that. I’m excited to see the likes of Burkett, Johnson and others get a chance to compete and get us excited for next season.

