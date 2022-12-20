Jamie Murray praises ‘amazing’ rise of young stars in British tennis ahead of Australian Open and 2023 season





Jamie Murray has commented on the “amazing” progress of some of British tennis’s young stars as they look ahead to the Australian Open and 2023. Murray, who will compete in the Battle of the Brits event in Scotland on Wednesday and Thursday, has shared his thoughts on the improvements made with numerous up and coming players on both the WTA Tour and ATP Tour. The 36-year-old has predicted that by 2023 we could see a wave of British men and women competing in top events and rising in the rankings as they try to emulate his brother Andy, and more recently Emma Raducanu in achieving success at the highest level. Tennis Breakout players to watch in 2023: Ben Shelton 3 HOURS AGO I think it could be for a lot of different reasons,” Murray told the Emphatically . “I think of course it helps to have players from your country at the top of the sport, which of course Andy has forever, Jo [Konta] been doing that for a few years. I think it gives those players something to strive for and feel like, you know, maybe I can go and do that because they can see one of their own countrymen doing that, I think that’s really important to have that .” Murray cited one of the reasons for the recent improvement in British tennis as the Covid-19 pandemic has given young players the opportunity to compete at the National Tennis Center alongside his brother Andy, Dan Evans. and Cameron Norrie. I think once you start getting a group around a similar level, they obviously start pushing each other more, and I think the fact that the pandemic has, in a way, brought everyone under one roof in Roehampton,” he explained. “Suddenly I think, like Andys training a lot with some younger guys, like Jack [Draper] he spent a lot of time with, trained a lot with Norrie and Evans. Andy and Jamie Murray will not play together at the 2020 Olympics Image credit: Getty Images There’s a good group of guys there who all get along, they love tennis, they train hard and I think that just helps to raise the level. I know I imagine it’s the same with the girls they have a good group right now about 150 to 80 [in the rankings]there are a lot of them, and I am sure they will all be competitive and want to outperform the others. “That will push them to get good results, and who knows, maybe there will be five or six in the race at some point next year.” [the top] 100, which is great. Jamie and Andy could double together for the last time at the Battle of the Brits. – – – Stream the Australian Open 2023 live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk Tennis ‘Hopefully I can win a Slam and just quit’ Kyrgios jokes about goals for 2023 15 HOURS AGO Tennis Nadal adds Marcaccio to coaching team after Roig’s departure 15 HOURS AGO

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurosport.com/tennis/jamie-murray-hails-amazing-rise-of-young-stars-in-british-tennis-ahead-of-australian-open-and-2023-s_sto9283886/story.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos