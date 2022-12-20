How Canada vs. US Women’s Ice Hockey To Watch (12/19/22): Time, Details, FREE Live Stream For Rivalry Series Game





The Rivalry Series was introduced by USA Hockey and Hockey Canada during the 2018-19 season. It was a way for the two powerhouses to meet annually outside of other international competitions. These two countries dominated women’s hockey. In the history of the IIHF Women’s World Championship and the Winter Olympics, there are only two gold medal games where the Americans and Canadians have not played. That’s the setting for Game 5 of the 2022-23 Rivalry Series, scheduled at 10 p.m. Eastern from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The NHL Network will broadcast the game, which will be streamed live fubo tvrunning a FREE seven-day trial, and DirecTV stream. So some background on this series. Team USA holds a 6-2-1-3 (W-OTW-OTL-L) all-time record over Canada in the Rivalry Series. The first year, the event consisted of three games between the women’s national teams, and Canada won the series 2–1. The following 2019–20 season consisted of five games, with the series extending beyond just one month. Team USA dominated that year, winning four of five games. The series has not been played for the past two years due to COVID-19. WATCH: THE NHL Network, and will be streamed live THE NHL Network, and will be streamed live fubo tv running a FREE seven-day trial, and DirecTV stream. This season, the USA is currently leading three games to one in the series and can clinch the series title with a win tonight. Team USA won the first game 4-3 in a shootout, then 2-1 in Game 2 and 4-2 in Game 3. All of those were played in November. On December 15, in Game 4, Sarah Nurse scored with less than five minutes to play and Canada won the first game of the series 3–2. Moments after missing the chance to capitalize on a power play, Canada took the lead as Nurse shot at the far end of the goal line from a bad angle to beat goaltender Maddie Rooney. Jamie Lee Rattray and Blayre Turnbull also scored for Canada, and Kristen Campbell stopped 21 shots. Canadian players celebrate after defeating the United States in a Rivalry Series hockey game on Thursday, December 15, 2022 in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)AP Amanda Kessel and Hilary Knight scored for the Americans and Rooney made 13 saves. This is the last stop for the series in the US. The venue for the final two matches has yet to be announced. More: AD Pat Kraft sees NHL Winter Classic pay for Shrewsberry and reconfigure BJC in PSU’s future | Jones Flyers Atkinson drafted for neck surgery will be out this season

