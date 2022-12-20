6 Useful tips if you want to start playing table tennis

If you want to start an indoor game, what could be better than table tennis?

Since it is an indoor game, it is also a physical activity that contributes to your fitness. But if you are a beginner, it is important to first understand the game and the area in which you have to work.

You also need to know the rules of the game.

So without further ado, follow the tips below so you can start playing and enjoying right away.

Buy playground equipment

There are many things associated with the game. It’s not just about ping pong or a table.

Before you go to the playing arena, treat yourself to gifts for ping pong lovers. These exclusive items are best for the players playing the game and also give you a professional feeling.

Furthermore, good equipment is necessary if you want to improve your game quickly. So don’t miss anything essential when you decide to play.

Understand the rules of the game

Before you start playing, make sure you know all the rules. Follow the rules for single player.

A complete match consists of 5 games with 11 points each.

Each player serves for two points at a time.

While serving you don’t have to worry about where the ball will land as there are no restrictions. If the ball is missed or mishit, it counts as the receiver’s point because it is in play as soon as it has left the server’s hand.

If it hits the top of the net during a rally, it qualifies as a hit. However, not when serving. A served ball is considered a let service and is replayed if it touches the net while going over it, but otherwise bounces lawfully during play. There is no restriction on how often this can occur.

As you develop more skills and due to extreme spin, your point is if you serve or smash the ball during a rally, and it returns over the net without being touched by your opponent after hitting your opponent’s side of the table .

You may not touch the table with your non-playing hand. Because if the table moves during the game, that’s a point for the other player.

These are some of the basic rules to play. Therefore, learn them all before you start playing.

Keep a ready attitude

When you need to start playing, you have to be ready every time. It helps your body to be in a great position to move quickly in any direction you want.

It is very useful between the shot as the rally continues and as you prepare to serve.

A table tennis rally often goes like this:

Put yourself in a prepared state of mind.

Move your feet toward the ball while maintaining balance.

Hook the ball.

Always be in your prepared attitude.

Continue until the rally is over.

Try to master the spinning of the ball

If you want to win a point, it’s critical that you get the ball track and spin when playing table tennis. You can’t change the angle of the racket or apply the right technique when the time is right unless you can achieve topspin, backspin and sidespin.

These are the important twisting movements that you need to understand and do yourself.

There is also a general principle. Always watch your opponent and pay attention to how his racket moves and tilts. By doing this you can learn the spin of the ball.

Practice extensively

You may not be playing the game with the same opponent every day. Therefore practice extensively, since you don’t always have a partner to play against. You just need to practice and train to see actual growth in your game.

Create a practice schedule with specific time for each aspect of your game. You shouldn’t get frustrated if you don’t get it right quickly, as the playing skills improve with time.

The more you play, the more you will understand the game and improve your moves.

Improve your footwork

Footwork can be one of the most underrated aspects of table tennis. But as you learn more, you will have to think about it more and more your footwork and how to use your feet as you get better and start playing against players who are much better than you.

Professional table tennis players spend a lot of time practicing this because it is important to have the correct stance to hit a ball back.

Conclusion

Table tennis may seem challenging at first, but as you practice more, it becomes easy to do everything in a short time. You need to keep it simple and exaggerate your training, keep calm and play regularly.