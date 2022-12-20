ASU Men’s Golf is fourth in the first Palmer Cup standings





Men’s Golf | December 19, 2022 The first Arnold Palmer Cup rankings for the 2023 games have been released and the Arizona State men’s golf team has ranked four student-athletes, according to an Arnold Palmer Cup announcement. On the international side Jose Ballester ranks 12th and Michael Myseth sits in 15th place. For the Americans, Rygg Johnston is sixth and Preston Summerhays 12th. Arizona State had representatives at the premier international amateur event featuring only collegiate golfers for the fifth straight year in 2022. Ballester and James Leo represented the men while Alexandra Forsterling and Calynne Rosholt played for the women at Golf Club de Genève in Vandoeuvres, Switzerland. In Four-Ball Match, Foursome and Singles games, Sun Devils went 9-6 in the 2022 competition. The international team defeated the United States 33-27. “The Arnold Palmer Cup is such a special event and to have several guys on our team qualifying for the two teams is quite an achievement and a tribute to them,” said head coach Matt Thurmond said. “I expect a great spring and some Sun Devils to battle it out, maybe on opposing teams, when the Cup rolls around in June.” The 2022 edition of the Palmer Cup will be hosted June 8-10 by Laurel Valley Golf Club in Ligonier, Pennsylvania. The top six golfers from the spring final rankings from both the United States and the men’s and women’s internationals will be among the individuals selected to compete in the Palmer Cup. Based on Golfstat’s NCAA Player Ranking, the Palmer Cup Ranking awards bonus points for wins and high finishes and a penalty for poor finishes. The ranking also includes a strength component of the schedule. The remaining six United States spots will consist of five commission picks, including at least one non-Division I golfer, and a coach pick. The rest of the international team also includes five committee selections, including at least one representative from The R&A Student Tour Series, and a coach’s choice. Finished second at the 2022 NCAA Championships, Arizona State kicks off its spring season at the three-day Southwestern Invitational in Westlake Village, California on January 30. The Sun Devils are defending team champions after earning their record ninth-place finish in 2022.

