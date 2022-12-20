Sports
Michigan football transfer portal tracker: who’s coming, who’s going
Here is a brief summary of Michigan football players coming or going through the transfer portal. Athletes can remove their name from the portal at any time.
Players are coming to Ann Arbor for the 2023 season
OL Drake Nugent, Stanford
Vitality: 6-1, 300.
The buzz:The Cardinal senior played in 27 games at Stanford in four years, 24 of them in the past two seasons. The Colorado native was named to the 2022 waiting lists for both the Rimington and Outland awards.
OLB Josaiah Stewart, Carolina Coast
Vitality: 6-2, 235.
The buzz: The Massachusetts native had 12 sacks as a freshman for the Chanticleers in 2021, making him the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year pick of the preseason for 2022. tackles (10 TFLs) and three sacks. He still has two seasons left.
DAT GVB BUZZ:How Michigan football buzzed in 2022: ‘What’s good for the hive is good for the bee’
CARLOS MONARREZ:Good luck, Cade McNamara. I hope you join Ohio State or Michigan State football
OL LaDarius Henderson, State of Arizona
Vitality: 6-5, 310.
The buzz: A Texas senior, Henderson started 29 games in four seasons, playing both left guard and left tackle. He played left guard in recent seasons and captained the Sun Devils this season, but broke a bone in his hand during a game in October and missed the last six games. He has one more season to qualify for college.
L. B. Ernest Hausmann, Nebraska
Vitality: 6-2, 220.
The buzz:The Nebraska native started seven games as a true freshman for the Cornhuskers in 2022. He appeared in 10 games and recorded 54 tackles (36 solo) with one sack (against Michigan) and one fumble recovery. He set a career-high with 10 tackles against the Wolverines, before topping it the next week with 12 against Wisconsin. According to Pro Football Focus, Hausman ranked eighth in tackles among all Power Five freshmen.
OL Myles Hinton, Stanford
Vitality: 6-7, 320, yr.
The buzz:The former Cardinal played in nine games this season after starting nine in 2021. He entered Stanford as a 2020 U.S. Army All-American and a four-star recruit, according to the 247 Sports composite ranking. He was rated the No. 74 player in the country and No. 6 on offensive tackle. In his first season in Palo Alto, he was named an outstanding freshman in the Cardinal program. Hell arrives in Ann Arbor with two years of eligibility, thanks to the NCAA’s COVID waiver for the 2020 season. His older brother, Christopher, played three seasons for Coach Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, and father Chris was a seven-time Pro Bowler with the Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons for 13 seasons from 1983-1995.
Transfers leave Ann Arbor for 2023 season
QB Alan Bowman
The buzz:Bowman came over from Texas Tech ahead of the 2021 season in hopes of competing for the starting job, but was defeated by both Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy (as backup). Bowman, who spent his time in corn and blue mostly on cleanup duties, completed eight of eleven passes (72.7%) for 69 yards, with one touchdown and one interception in four games in two seasons. Before that, he started 16 games over three years for the Red Raiders and completed 67% of his passes for 5,260 yards, 33 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.
DL George Rooks
The buzz: The 6-5, 278-pound sophomore has played in six games this season for the Wolverines and only three against Rutgers, Nebraska and the Big Ten championship game against Purdue against conference foes. He had a solo tackle against the Cornhuskers and did not record a tackle in three games last season. The New Jersey native had a fumble recovery on September 17 against UConn. He was a four-star recruit, according to 247 Sports, and the No. 4 player in New Jersey when he committed to the Wolverines in January 2021. Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Notre Dame also offered Rooks a college scholarship in preparation.
TE Eric All, Iowa
The buzz:Allen had three catches for a combined 36 yards before back problems stopped him for 2022. He is expected to make a full recovery from back surgery performed in October. All had a career year in 2021, with 38 passes for 437 yards (11.5 yards per catch) and two touchdowns. He caught a career-high 10 passes for 98 yards in the Wolverines’ only regular season loss, 37–33, to rival Michigan State at East Lansing.
QB Cade McNamara, Iowa
The buzz: In 22 career games for Michigan, McNamara went 267-for-423 for 3,181 yards, 21 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He was named to the All-Big Ten third team last season. That season, he led the Wolverines to their first Big Ten title since 2004, defeating Iowa in the conference title game and their first-ever College Football Playoff berth. But he opened 2022 in competition with sophomore backup JJ McCarthy for the starting job. McCarthy won the job before Week 3 and McNamara suffered a knee injury against UConn that week. He later had surgery, ending his 2022 season.
|
