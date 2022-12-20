EXCISION BUILD AS PERTH PREPARES FOR RETURN TO WORLD CLASS TENNIS





Greece’s top 10 stars Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari will headline an impressive line-up at the inaugural United Cup in Perth this summer. The countdown is on to the inaugural United Cup, with the Perths RAC Arena hosting a week of exciting world-class tennis from December 29 to January 4 as part of the group stage of the event. The United Cup is an exciting mixed team event that opens the 2023 tennis season in Australia. It marks the return of top-level professional tennis to Western Australia for the first time in three years. And to celebrate, the United Cup is serving free day session tickets in Perth for children aged 14 and under. > BUY NOW: United Cup Perth Tickets As if that wasn’t enough to inspire local tennis fans to join the fun, there are many more reasons why the United Cup in Perth is the place to be this summer: The No. 1 seeds are in Perth

