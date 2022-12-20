The Edmonton Oilers slip 4-3 in OT at Nashville: Cult of Hockey Player Grades

Photo by Christopher Hanewinckel / USA TODAY Sports

Article content The Edmonton Oilers salvaged a point from Nashville, a place and team against which they have had significant success.

Article content It would be hard to argue that the Oilers deserved a better fate on this particular Monday night. They were loose again defensively and too often relied on goalkeeper Jack Campbell, who was Edmonton’s best player alongside Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

Article content The Oilers Power Play gave them a punchers chance, and they fought back from behind 3 times. But they had too often fallen short in too many other areas. Make final 4-3 Nashville in OT. Here’s the band’s story Cult of Hockey Player ranks JACK CAMPBELL. 7. Jack Campbell deserved better despite conceding 4. Faced 35 shots. Among his best work: A 2nd Period of theft on Jeannot, back-to-back saves against Ekholm on a 2nd Period PP, a 3ed Period gauntlet saves Granlund, and a 3ed Sanitary napkin saves on glass. The 1-0 was a rebound. The 2-1 a ridiculous deflection. The defenders were beaten for him on the 3-2. Carrier had all the time in the world on the OT winner. Stopped 31 of 35. Also earned his first assist.

Article content CONNOR McDAVID. 6. McDavid shoved a backhand pass to Nugent-Hopkins to lead straight to 2-2. Earned the primary assist at the 3-3. Then a nice lineup for Hyman in overtime, but the Nashville goalie had the answer. However, his line was also regularly stuck in his own zone for a long time. How many times will Connor McDavid lose the 5v5 CF battle (15-16, 48%)? Although High Dangers was 10-3 on his watch. LEON DRAISAITL. 4. Didn’t really get going all evening. Handcuffed by a pass from Bouchard past the wall on the 1-0. No assist in the 2-2, but it was his aggressive entry into the zone that started the series. Couldn’t resolve Saros on a partial break in the 3ed. A turnover later that period led to a long service in its own zone. In defense, Nashville checked hard. But Draisaitl was unable to fight on, and after owning the Preds this season it was 0-0-0 and -2 tonight.

Article content ZACH HYMAN. 5. Zach Hyman had the game in overtime, but was stoned by Saros. That was one of 7 shots on the night. 3 hits. I thought he deserved an assist at 3-3. DARNEL NURSE. 5. An eventful match, though Nurse managed to take the lead in the High Dangers 7-5. Was solid enough for the most part, though still had a 5 alarm giveaway in the 3ed leaving his club to defend longer than necessary. 3 shots in 27:13. Cody THIS. 4. Struggled. An attempted clean sheet from him was stolen, but Ceci was saved by Campbell. He was then neatly beaten on the 3-2. Crushed in shot shares at 13-24, 35% 5v5. I’ve thought for a while that the workload might be catching up with him. RYAN NUGENT-HOPKINS. 7. Gave up on the Oilers offense tonight with two more goals, but fell victim to a bad substitution after a long overtime. Got a full point for it. Tie at 2 with a Power Play goal. A bad wrist shot brought the game down to 3.

Article content MATTIAS JANMARK. 4. Couldn’t cash in on a great 3ed Period set up by Tyson Barrie. Lost the battle for propping chance quite a bit while on the ice. KAILER YAMAMOTO. 5. Was partly responsible for the rule change in OT that led to the winner. Had a few shots and 3 hits. A few hard-working sequences down the endboard, digging for the puck. BRET EAR. 6. Skated for miles and miles and looked particularly good most of the night. One of the best sequences was when Kulak used his elite-level wheels to obliterate an odd man out with Trenin the puck carrier. Two shots in 19:56. He and Barrie were the Oilers best combination. TYSON BARRY. 7. A nice pass was part of the series on the 2-2. Fed Janmark for a glorious 3ed Period shot. Easily the Oilers best puck mover at the back, led the entire team in 5v5 CF 23-12, 66%. 2 shots, 2 blocks, played 22:18. The lone man back in OT and took the pass away. I’ve been playing really good hockey lately.

Article content DYLAN HOLLOWAY. 6. Oilers best line centered on 5v5. Hardly finished the net at 1-1. Had Puljujarvi set up for a chance a shift earlier. Gave a big hit on Gross. 11:12 played. Only 22% on the dot. And and Jesse had more than a few good moments together. WARREN FOEGELE. 6. Played a diligent role in this effective trio. Not involved in that many flashy plays, but drew two Power Plays. Hard on the vanguard on the 1-1. JESSE PULJARVI. 7. Scored for the first time in 26 games. While there was some luck finding his way past Saros, there was no luck in the way Jesse beat two Preds before getting the puck on the net and in. I just missed a chance from Holloway a team earlier. Those two had some chemistry. Looked engaged, skated well. 2 shots.

Article content EVAN BOUCHARD. 3. Struggled. Threw a grenade against the right wall at a two-headed Draisaitl, and the puck was in the Oilers’ net seconds later. A 2nd Period turnover led to a strange man rushing into it. Another giveaway in the 3ed led to a shot against. 0 shots. MARCUS NEMELAINEN. 4. Snap a hard Nashville cycle deep in its own zone in the 1st. Got 4 hits. But this pair defended a lot. HDSCs 3-4 at 5v5. DEVIN COAST. 5. Hardworking backcheck in the 3ed denied a 2-to-1. Had a few good chances but couldn’t score. 40% on draws. CLIMB THE ADVANTAGE. 5. I noticed two strong backchecks in the 3ed Period. Was physical, with 4 hits. Sat in the box for a slash on the 3-2. DEREK RYAN. 4. Couldn’t stop the pass on the 3-2. On the receiving end of what was the hardest blow of the night. -1 at 10:37. The Oilers are now 17-14-2. With the lone point, they manage to hold on to the last Wild Card spot in the West. Find me on Twitter @KurtLeavins, on Instagram at LeavinsOnHockey and now on Mastodon at [email protected] Recently at The Cult McCURDY: Hometown boys make amends in new Skinner contract STAPLES: What will the Oilers do with the McDavid Years? LEAVINS: Hard to defend Oilers Defense

