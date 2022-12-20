Moët Noles Travis Hunter Jr. chasing in the transfer portal?

Travis Hunter Jr., a former FSU football association, entered the transfer portal after a year at Jackson State University.

It’s a name that’s still a sore spot for Nole fans after Hunter Jr. nearly a year ago shocked the world on Early Signing Day by turning his commitment to HBCU Jackson State and signing with former FSU great and then Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders.

It was a move that was praised by many thinking it would change the landscape of how people viewed HBCUs, and many believed it would open the door for other elite football players to take the same route.

Those who support the recruitment of Hunter Jr. followed closely, however, knew that the decision had little to do with wanting to attend an HBCU.

It’s something that’s never come up since Travis Hunter Jr. recruited and promoted FSU football harder than any FSU commit I can recall in recent memory.

He was literally on the FSU campus for days on end and had a great relationship with the coaching staff. So when Travis Hunter Jr. transferred to JSU, I knew it would be a short period.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Travis Hunter Jr. Remains in Jackson State for 1-2 years. Go to the portal and register with UGA for the following year. Get another bag while eliminating the story of him playing against terrible league story, then go to the league and grab another bag. Kelvin Hunt (@khchopchat) December 15, 2021

Deion Sanders accepted the job in Colorado and everyone assumes Travis Hunter Jr. will follow him there. Hunter Jr. however, posted a video on his YouTube page explaining why he would consider Colorado, but it’s not a done deal as most assume.

My question is, should FSU pursue him again?