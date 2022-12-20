Sports
Moët Noles Travis Hunter Jr. chasing in the transfer portal?
Travis Hunter Jr., a former FSU football association, entered the transfer portal after a year at Jackson State University.
It’s a name that’s still a sore spot for Nole fans after Hunter Jr. nearly a year ago shocked the world on Early Signing Day by turning his commitment to HBCU Jackson State and signing with former FSU great and then Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders.
It was a move that was praised by many thinking it would change the landscape of how people viewed HBCUs, and many believed it would open the door for other elite football players to take the same route.
Those who support the recruitment of Hunter Jr. followed closely, however, knew that the decision had little to do with wanting to attend an HBCU.
It’s something that’s never come up since Travis Hunter Jr. recruited and promoted FSU football harder than any FSU commit I can recall in recent memory.
He was literally on the FSU campus for days on end and had a great relationship with the coaching staff. So when Travis Hunter Jr. transferred to JSU, I knew it would be a short period.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Travis Hunter Jr. Remains in Jackson State for 1-2 years. Go to the portal and register with UGA for the following year. Get another bag while eliminating the story of him playing against terrible league story, then go to the league and grab another bag.
Kelvin Hunt (@khchopchat) December 15, 2021
Deion Sanders accepted the job in Colorado and everyone assumes Travis Hunter Jr. will follow him there. Hunter Jr. however, posted a video on his YouTube page explaining why he would consider Colorado, but it’s not a done deal as most assume.
My question is, should FSU pursue him again?
|
Sources
2/ https://chopchat.com/2022/12/19/fsu-football-noles-pursue-travis-hunter-jr-transfer-portal/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ballston Spa and internet company SLIC team up to bring broadband services to the village
- Stock Markets Fall, Yen Recovers After BoJ Policy Change
- A 6.4-magnitude earthquake hits California, causing damage and injuries in rural areas of the state
- bjp: Promote millets, use in midday meals: PM Modi to BJP lawmakers
- News | City of West Hollywood
- Top QBs, RBs, WRs, defenses
- Bachelorettes Andi Dorfman goes wedding dress shopping: photos
- Top Technology Predictions for 2023
- Rapper-actor Common revels in his Broadway stage debut
- Let the feeling guide some winter preparation choices
- Pakistan draws attention to Cricket World Cup in India
- Megan Fox and MGK turn heads with fuzzy fashion statement