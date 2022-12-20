Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more





The world’s biggest tennis stars have gathered in Dubai for the World Tennis League, which takes place from 19 to 24 December. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and 21-time Major Champion Novak Djokovic are the biggest names in the draws. It is a mixed team event and players are seeded into four teams, with the top two performing teams going head to head in the final. Djokovic is part of Team Falcons along with 2017 ATP Finals winner Grigor Dimitrov, World No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka and World No. 13 Paula Badosa. Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek will lead Team Kites. World No. 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime, 2022 Paris Masters champion Holger Rune and former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard will be her teammates. Reigning WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia and 2022 Australian Open doubles champion Nick Kyrgios headline Team Eagles. They will be joined by 2019 US Open winner Bianca Andreescu, Andreas Seppi and doubles specialist Rohan Bopanna. World No. 12 Alexander Zverev, reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, world No. 17 Anett Kontaveit and 2020 US Open winner Dominic Thiem make up Team Hawks. Fans will not only witness some tennis, there will be a music concert every day after the matches. Well-known DJs and musicians such as Tiesto and Ne-Yo will be headliners. Tennis fans usually crave some action in December, but that was not the case this year. This is the third exhibition event taking place this month and as the tournament lasts for six days, they have plenty to keep themselves busy. The 2023 season is also just around the corner, kicking off on December 29 with the United Cup in Australia. The World Tennis League is an exciting new experiment and promises to return on a larger scale if the debut edition is deemed a success. Here you can follow all the action at the event: World Tennis League channel and live streaming list here.



