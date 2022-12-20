Wyndham Active Holidays – Table Tennis 8 to 18 years – 10:00 Tickets, Thu 12/01/2023 at 10:00





*Registrations open 7 days before the event* Werribee Table Tennis Association offers free coaching sessions during the holidays! Learn how to hold the bat, hit the ball, the rules and have fun! Sessions are open to 8 to 18 year olds. There are two sessions per day, please book only one of these sessions so others can try. Why not try something new this holiday season? All children receive 20 minutes of coaching during the session, the rest of the time they can play on the table tennis tables – they must be supervised by someone over the age of 16 as long as they are not receiving coaching. If the children like the session, you can talk to the coaches after the program about the different coaching options that are offered. Sign up today and tell your friends. Seats are limited and can only be booked individually, to prevent people from booking extra tickets that are not used. If you can’t attend the session, please cancel your ticket through Eventbrite as soon as possible so someone else can take your place. Wyndham Active Holidays is run in partnership between Wyndham City Council and local community organizations. This session is a collaboration with Dance Perform Repeat. The Active Wyndham Calendar aims to help more Wyndham residents find physical activities they enjoy. For more information about Werribee Table Tennis Association: Website: www.wtta.asn.au Facebook: facebook.com/werribeetabletennis E-mail: [email protected] CovidSafe Information: Please check in with Werribee Table Tennis Association on arrival for contact tracing.

Follow all existing processes as directed by Werribee Table Tennis Association, these will be in line with their CovidSafe plan/risk assessment. Data collection and questions: Registration information is kept in a secure database and is only used in a statistical format for monitoring and evaluation purposes. You may be contacted for feedback to help improve the course/project evaluation. Medical data and name are passed on to the delivery organization. For inquiries please email: [email protected] If the participant has specific entry requirements to participate, please email [email protected] so that we can verify that we can meet their needs.

