England beat franchise cricket in the race for Rehan Ahmed is a masterstroke





Like Brevis and Smeed, Rehans gifts are ideally suited to the short game. He has a great googly, which makes him powerful against both left and right handers. Like Rashid Khan, arguably the most coveted player on the T20 circuit today, Rehan combines this leg spin with daring hitting with the bat. Looking for victory on the third day, England used Rehan to put their nighthawk tactics into action, elevating him to number three. Naturally, he galloped down the field and hit his first pitch for four. These are qualities that will certainly be of interest to IPL franchises in the coming years; Indeed, Rehan already has a contract in the new UAE International League, which starts next month. England recognizes the benefits that the IPL can bring. But IPL franchises are also increasingly buying teams in other countries, allowing some players to have three contracts with the same stable of teams. Players who embrace this path will be able to play little or no first-class cricket: there is simply no time for it. Many of the current generation of young cricketers around the world aspire to play all three formats of the international game; by opportunity and after financial and sporting opportunities in a short career, many of them will specialize in the game of white ball. And so, as England considered Rehan’s development, they had to weigh not only the usual questions of readiness with a child prodigy, but also the wider trajectory of his career. Rehan has long been identified as Adil Rashid’s likely long-term successor in white-ball cricket. But in a curious way, his white-ball appeal cemented the case to accelerate Rehan’s journey to the Test side. In years to come, Rehan will rarely, if ever, get a glimpse of bowling with a red in England in April and May, rather than in India with a white. Thus handing Rehan his Test cap after just three first-class matches was the clearest possible indication of England’s belief in the suitability of his gifts for red-ball cricket. At the same time, it was a signal to Rehan about the rewards that could await if he develops his top-notch game. Where once it might have been considered prudent to hold back prodigies, in the modern game the dynamics of talent management have shifted: accelerating a player’s path to play in the five-day game may be the best chance to keep them there the coming years. For those invested in the mid-term health of England’s Test team, it would be a shame if – as Brevis might do – Rehan was only seen with a cue ball. And so there was a curious pragmatism in making Rehan the youngest of England’s 710 Test cricketers.

