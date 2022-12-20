Sports
Top five biggest upsets from Michigan’s regular football season
The coaches, culture and attitude have made the Michigan Wolverines once again the top predators in the Big Ten and on the cusp of playing for a national title. However, Michigan wouldn’t be in the thin air it now occupies without several surprising developments along the way.
Below are my top five picks for these phenomena, organized by a combination of their unexpectedness and impact on the season.
5. The rise of Will Johnson
Names like Charles Woodson and Ty Law immediately come to mind when you think of what a Michigan cornerback should be. We may need to add Will Johnson to that list soon.
From surrendering Michigan’s only runs allowed against Colorado State to becoming the best cornerback on the roster, Johnson has made a living. The defensive coaching staff has always praised his work ethic and his ability to learn from mistakes. Rarely does a freshman cornerback come to prominence so quickly. He will play a central role in defence TCUs Quinton Johnston and, hopefully, Georgia’s long-lasting tight ends.
4. The seamlessness of Mike Sainristil’s transition to defense
When news broke that Mike Sainristil would be on defense, it was speculated that the move was only to increase the playing time of underclassmen wideouts. Frankly, I was disappointed. I thought the 5-foot-10 speed trader had a lot of promise as a receiver and never thought he would play on defense regularly. He was, figuratively speaking, put out in the pasture. I’m glad I was wrong.
Sainristil has made a convincing case for the title of Michigan’s best overall defenseman. This piece speaks for itself:
In many ways, Sainristil is the cornerstone of the defense. His speed, awareness and toughness have caused many headaches in Big Ten offenses. This was utter genius and we should be thankful he will be back next year.
3. The shape of the QB competition
In the dog days of summer, almost every Michigan fan expected the quarterback league to play a central role in shaping the season’s trajectory. How that would end remains a mystery. That is until head coach Jim Harbaugh announced that JJ McCarthy and Cade McNamara would each be given regular starts to decide who would earn the starting job going forward.
Unprecedented, quirky, what have you: The schedule set the tone for positional competition in the team. Whether McNamara lost faith in himself because of the situation or because McCarthy was so much better, a changing of the guard began in the aftermath of the Hawaii massacre.
It wasn’t so much that McCarthy completely changed the offense’s identity. I would argue that the offense changed him more than anything. The competition made it clear that Harbaugh was not content to rest on the laurels of last year’s successes. Team 143 would be defined by its performance, not Team 142’s. That message caught on. This highly public, meritocratic framework was characteristic of the cultural renaissance under Harbaugh.
2. Michigan’s defense is better than last year
I had to double check this one: So far this year, Michigan’s defense is holding opponents on average 53 yards less per game than last year: a category in which it was in the top 20. No Hutch, no stars, no problem for Jesse Minter.
It may be corny to say at this point, but any doubters betting on a lesser year from the Wolverines pointed to a loss of stellar defensive talent in their reasoning. At the time, Harbaugh’s off-season claim that the defense could be better than 2021’s seemed like the eccentric wanderings we Michigan fans have become accustomed to over the years. But behold, the so-called no-star defense has a shot at making college football history as one of the all-time greatest if Michigan can win it all.
1. Michigan’s 22-point win at Ohio Stadium
It wasn’t necessarily the win itself that was surprising; it was the extent to which it happened. Think about this: Michigan handed over ohio state the biggest loss to the Wolverines at home since the Ford administration in 1976, appropriately. You wouldn’t have freaked out if you said the Wolverines would beat Ohio State. But to say they beat them by three touchdowns in front of their hometown fans? I’ll have what you have!
This was by all accounts a seismic victory, entirely unanticipated by nearly all sober individuals outside the Michigan locker room. Hopefully, this monumental victory portends a lasting shift in the rivalry. After all, the Buckeyes are coming to the Big House next year.
What surprised you the most this season? Did I miss something? Let us know below!
