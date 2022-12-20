Former tennis champion Boris Becker on his fall from grace: ‘I’ve hit rock bottom’





Boris Becker is the subject of a new documentary about his colorful life and career in which he recently served a prison sentence for fraud. (PHOTO: Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Boris Becker was recently released after eight months behind bars for fraud, and now faces the humiliation of being deported from Britain. Meanwhile, a promo clip for a new Apple TV+ documentary has been released showing the embarrassed 55-year-old tennis champ just before his incarceration, talking about his emotional turmoil. “I’ve hit rock bottom, I don’t know what to think,” he says in tears. “I will face my punishment, I am not going to hide or run away. I will accept any punishment I receive.” READ MORE | The fall of Boris Becker: from tennis great to convicted con artist who spends more than two years in prison He was convicted in April of concealing £2.5 million (approximately R52.6 million) in assets and loans to avoid paying his debts and sentenced to two and a half years in prison. But after serving just eight months, he was released from prison earlier this month and will now be deported to his native Germany. Boris arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London earlier this year with partner Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro for sentencing. (PHOTO: Gallo Images/Getty Images) It is believed the six-time Grand Slam champion was initially held at Wandsworth Prison in southwest London and then transferred to lower security Huntercombe Prison near Oxford for foreign criminals awaiting deportation. Boris, who was declared bankrupt in 2017 after owing creditors nearly £50 million, is facing deportation because he lacks British citizenship despite living in the country since 2012. Reports say he will travel to Germany on a private plane, paid for by a TV company that has offered him a six-figure sum for his story. Boris won his first Wimbledon title at the tender age of 17 in 1985, becoming the first unseeded player to do so. (PHOTO: Gallo Images/Getty Images) His mother, Elvira Becker, who lives in Germany, is delighted with her son’s return. “This is the sweetest Christmas present I could dream of,” she told British tabloid The Sun. READ MORE | In Boris Becker’s gritty, overcrowded prison where violence and drugs reign Director Alex Gibney and producer John Battsek, who are known for such Oscar-winning documentaries as Searching for Sugar Man and Taxi to the Dark Side, are behind the Becker doccie, featuring “deeply intimate interviews” with friends, family and tennis stars. . Novak Djokovic hugs Boris, then his coach, after he defeated Roger Federer in the men’s singles final at Wimbledon in 2014. (PHOTO: Gallo Images/Getty Images) The likes of American John McEnroe, Swede Mats Wilander and compatriot Michael Stich appear, as does current champion Novak Djokovic, who coached Boris from 2013 to 2016. Apple TV+ has announced that the two-part show will explore the three-time Wimbledon champion and former world No. 1 tennis career from the ground up, as well as his “tumultuous” personal life. Sources: dailymail.co.uk, Twitter, economictimes.indiatimes.com

