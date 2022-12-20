Flyers’ Trades Brewing; Home scared of Pietrangelo





The Flyers are open for trading on the trading market. James van Riemsdyk is available. Kevin Hayes could be too. Among other things. The NHL is on holiday hiatus from December 20-27; after that, general managers can do their thing until the March 3 trading deadline. Meanwhile, Vegas defender Alex Pietrangelo returned to the lineup after missing nine games to side with his four-year-old daughter, who is expected to make a full recovery from a scary medical situation. For these stories and many others, check out our NHL links below: Around the NHL and National Hockey Now Philly Hockey Now: James van Riemsdyk was extremely productive (five goals, 11 points in 12 games) before and after missing about six weeks due to finger surgery. However, the 33-year-old left winger could become an unrestricted free agent this summer and the Flyers are listening to trade offers. Philadelphia fliers. Philly Hockey Now: John Tortorella has drawn praise and criticism for benching Kevin Hayes again. I belong to the last group. Philadelphia fliers. Philly Hockey Now: Defenseman Emil Andrae, one of the Flyers’ top prospects, is raising eyebrows with his strong play in Sweden. Prospect expert Russ Cohen has an update. Philadelphia fliers. Philly Hockey Now: The Flyers, who host Columbus on Tuesday, talk costly mistakes in their 6-3 loss to the Rangers. Philadelphia fliers. Vegas Hockey Now: The Golden Knights’ Alex Pietrangelo returned to the lineup and explained a scary family situation. He missed nine games because his four-year-old daughter, Evelyn, had flu that turned into encephalitis. He said that caused a brain lesion and she lost all motor skills and function. Fortunately, she is doing much better and is expected to make a full recovery. “It’s a wonder how much she’s come in the last 48 hours,” he said. Vegas Golden Knights. Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Ex-Penguin Jordan Staal scored with 6:27 left to give Carolina a 3-2 win against a visiting Pittsburgh on Sunday. The loss snapped the Pens’ seven-game winning streak. Carolina is on a 9-0-2 run. Pittsburgh Penguins. Washington Hockey Now: Yes, that was light-scoring defenseman Erik Gustafsson, of all people, scoring a hat-trick in the Caps’ latest win. The former Flyer said he “blacked out” after his hat-trick. Washington capitals. Colorado Hockey Now: Adrian Dater, our man in Denver, says the new 84 game proposal is a bad idea. Colorado avalanche. Florida Hockey Now: The Panthers have been inconsistent, but new coach Paul Maurice is excited about what lies ahead. Florida Panthers. Welcome to your new home for the latest Philadelphia Flyers news, analysis and opinions. Like us on Facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to PhHN+ for all our exclusive content for members of the entire Philadelphia Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.

