Mountain Hawks Top Cal Poly, Fall to NC State on Day One in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS No. 19 Lehigh went 1-1 Monday against ranked foes at the Collegiate Wrestling Duals. The Mountain Hawks opened the event by winning eight games in a 26-6 victory over No. 25 Cal Poly, but then fell 24-10 to No. 7 NC State. Lehigh will now wrestle No. 3 Ohio State Tuesday for third in the Red Pool.

sophomore Connor McGonagall (133) and senior Josh Humphreys (157) both went 2-0 on the day and led the way for the Mountain Hawks, who are now 4-4 in the double season.

Lehigh dropped the opening bout against Cal Poly, but took control from there, winning seven consecutive bouts to take a 23-3 lead.

McGonagle put Lehigh on the board with a 3-0 decision over Ethan Rotondo, after a second period rideout and third period reversal. Fellow student Malyke Hines followed with the first of two bonus wins for the Mountain Hawks as he knocked down a first period and nearly fell four points to a 9-1 key decision over Lawrence Saenz on 141.

sophomore Manzona Bryant IV got the nod on 149 against Cal Poly and delivered an impressive 4-3 decision over Dom Demas in 11th. Trailing 1-0 after two periods, Bryant returned to open the third and later added a takedown to lead 4-2. Demas escaped to come back within a point and made a late effort but was unable to convert as Bryant took his first win of the season.

Humphreys ended the first half of the game with a 13-1 vital decision over Luka Wick, giving Lehigh a 14-3 lead at the halfway mark.

With Junior Brian Meyer from the lineup, sophomore Luca Frinz stepped in on 165 and kept the momentum going for Lehigh, scoring a takedown late in the third period to beat Legend Lamer 3-1. sophomore JackLogan followed with a 6–3 decision over Brawley Lamer on 174 as Logan scored takedowns in the first and third periods around a second period reversal.

Graduated student Taty Samuelson ended the seven-game run with a 3–1 decision over Adam Kemp in a battle of ranked wrestlers at 184. Samuelson scored the fight’s lone takedown after countering a Kemp shot in the second period.

Cal Poly (2-3) picked up his second win of the dual on 197 as seventh-ranked Bernie Truax scored a takedown late in the third period to beat No. 4 Michael Beard 3-2.

Freshman Heavyweight Nathan Taylor closed Lehigh’s first game of the day with an 11-6 decision over Trevor Tinker.

Lehigh got just three wins against No. 7 NC State (7-0) as the Wolfpack took their first-ever win over the brown and white in this one, their 11th meeting.

Senior Jaret Lane made his double season debut at 125, but dropped a 4-0 decision against Jarrett Trombley. McGonagle tied the dual at 3-3 with a 4-1 decision over Kai Orine, drove out the second period and added a breakaway and takedown in the third, plus driving time.

Hines dropped an 8-3 decision to Ryan Jack on 141 and sophomore Max Brignola fell 2-0 to Jackson Arrington to 149.

In the first of two matches matching wrestlers in the top 10, Humphreys met No. 9 No. 9 Ed Scott on 157. Scott started quickly, with an early takedown and nearly falling two points to go 4–0. rise and lead 6-3. after one period, but Humphreys turned the tide and spun Scott for a four-run fall at the start of the second, eventually driving out the period. Humphreys defeated Scott 5-1 in the third period to claim a 12-7 decision, putting Lehigh within 9-6.

NC State extended its lead with three straight wins as Matty defeated Singleton Connor Herceg by big decision on 165, Alex Faison beat Logan on 174 and Trent Hidlay in second place won with major from Samuelson on 184.

Beard bounced back from the loss to Truax by making an impressive 11-3 key decision over No. 9 Isaac Trumble on 197. Behind two takedowns and an early four-point near fall, Beard led 8-1 after one period and added a third period. plus driving time, while Trumble only collected three breakaways.

Taylor dropped an important decision to NC State’s Tyrie Houghton in the final fight of the dual.

Prior to Monday’s duals, Lehigh had not faced Cal Poly or NC State since the 2004–05 season. Lehigh’s win over the Mustangs ties the all-time series at 4-4.

Tuesday’s Lehigh-Ohio State dual starts at 4pm ET/3pm CT and streams on Rokfin.

No. 19 Lehigh 26, No. 25 Cal Poly 6

125 Antonio Lorenzo (CP) Dec. Carter Bailey (Lehigh) 3-2

133 Connor McGonagall (Lehigh) Dec. Ethan Roundabout (CP) 3-0

141 Malyke Hines (Lehigh) major Dec. Lawrence Saenz (CP) 9-1

149 Manzona Bryant IV (Lehigh) Dec. Dom Demas (CP) 4-3

157 Josh Humphreys (Lehigh) major Dec. Luka Wick (CP) 13-1

165 Luca Frinz (Lehigh) Dec. Legend Lamer (CP) 3-1

174 JackLogan (Lehigh) Dec. Brawley Lamer (CP) 6-3

184 Taty Samuelson (Lehigh) Dec. Adam Kemp (CP) 3-1

197 Bernie Truax (CP) Dec. Michael Beard (Lehigh) 3-2

285 Nathan Taylor (Lehigh) Dec. Trevor Tinker (CP) 11-6

No. 7 NC State 24, No. 19 Lehigh 10

125 Jarrett Trombley (NCST) Dec. Jaret Lane (Lehigh) 4-0

133 Connor McGonagall (Lehigh) Dec. Kai Orine (NCST) 4-1

141 Ryan Jack (NCST) Dec. Malyke Hines (Lehigh) 8-3

149 Jackson Arrington (NCST) Dec. Max Brignola (Lehigh) 2-0

157 Josh Humphreys (Lehigh) Dec. Ed Scott (NCST) 12-7

165 Matty Singleton (NCST) major Dec. Connor Herceg (Lehigh) 10-1

174 Alex Faison (NCST) Dec. JackLogan (Lehigh) 5-4

184 Trent Hidlay (NCST) major Dec. Taty Samuelson (Lehigh) 11-2

197 Michael Beard (Lehigh) major Dec. Isaac Drum (NCST) 11-3

285 Tyrie Houghton (NCST) major Dec Nathan Taylor (Lehigh) 10-0

additional match

174 Brock Delsignore (NCST) Dec. Thayne Lawrence (Lehigh) 3-2

