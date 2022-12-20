Fantasy Football: 10 Biggest Reactions to NFL Week 15 | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections





Jerick McKinnon is not a one-game miracle: McKinnon followed his performance of 134 yards, two touchdowns in Week 14 with 122 yards and two more scores in Week 15. Rashid Shaheedthe ascension continues: The former Weber State receiver has gone from an undrafted kick return specialist to one of the Saints’ top wide receivers. Chigoziem Okonkwo continues to lead the Titans: The rookie in the fourth round has 322 receiving yards since Week 9, the third of the close ends in that span. Estimated reading time: 7 minutes PFFs Fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you’ll need to achieve fantasy success in 2022. Here we’re going to focus on players who are only relevant in fantasy football. Here are my 10 biggest reactions to the games from Week 15’s Sunday slate. Check out my full one for a more in-depth analysis Summary Sunday. Get started Jerick McKinnon McKinnon led the Chiefs in snaps played on their way to another dominating fantasy performance. McKinnon played the most third downs this week, as he has all season.

He also accounted for the majority of goal-line and short-range plays. He has been the first back in these situations all season.

Isiah Pacheco played every first- and second-down snap in the first quarter. McKinnon began to roll in for those situations at the beginning of the second quarter.

Pacheco lost a fumble early in the second quarter, which quickly led to a Texan touchdown, and he sat on the bench for the rest of the quarter. This allowed Ronald Jones to play a few snaps.

McKinnon was the primary early back in the second half, with Pacheco still playing plenty of snaps.

Kansas City faces the Sea hawks and Broncos in the next two weeks. Those are games where Pacheco will likely lead the backfield in carries, but McKinnon should still field double-digit touches and have touchdown potential from both big plays and goal-line carries. To add Chuba Hubbard The sophomore running back played his biggest role of the season for the Panthers. He only gained 10 yards on four carries, but caught three passes for 57 yards.

Donta Foreman was ineffective, gaining nine yards on 10 carries with no targets.

Foreman has not averaged more than 5.0 yards per carry since week 7. This was his fourth game in six weeks with 3.5 yards per carry or less.

Hubbard has usually played the most passes, but this was the first time he played 100% of those snaps. He also played quite a lot in close range situations as he has all season.

Notably, he played the most snaps on early downs, which should mean more carries going forward.

Carolina has average matchups over the next two weeks, but it’s generally good to run back the top of any team, even if it’s to keep someone else from picking him up. The Texans without Dameon Pierce Last week, Pierce suffered an ankle injury that landed him on injured reserve. He’s not coming back this season. Dare Ogunbowale started the game for Houston and shared early snaps with Roy Freeman . Rex Burkhead served as the third-down back.

. Ogunbowale dominated early first quarter downsnaps, but only gained nine yards on six carries.

Freeman was the Texans’ top defenseman for the rest of the game, leading 22 to 12 on first and second downs the rest of the way.

Freeman also had 11 transfers in the past three quarters compared to Ogunbowale’s two.

If this game is any indication, Freeman will probably start next week. That could mean Ogunbowale overtaking Burkhead on third downs.

This is probably a situation to be avoided as it is a fluid three member committee. The new role of Alvin Kamara New Orleans drawn David Johnson to the active roster earlier in the week, and he and Alvin Kamara were the Saints’ only active running backs in Week 15. Kamara usually plays more than usual when Mark Ingram II is out of the lineup.

Ingram landed on injured reserve this week, ending his regular season.

Kamara didn’t see his normal snap increase. Instead, Johnson took over the role from Ingram.

Last week, Kamara played less than 60% of snaps for the first time since 2020. On Sunday he was just over 60%.

Kamara wasn’t having a bad day by any means, as he recorded 91 yards on 21 carries and added another 13 receiving yards.

He has a great fantasy game against the Bruins next week but he may not get many touches in the fantasy championship round when the Saints face the Eagles . Rashid ShaheedAscension continues The undrafted rookie led the Saints’ skill players in snaps played (39), routes walked (20) and receiving yards (95). His playing time has been increasing slowly but surely in recent weeks.

This was his third straight game with 50+ receiving yards.

He has run a similar number of routes and seen a similar number of targets Chris Olaf and Jarvis Landry the past three weeks, but this was the first time he had clearly beaten Landry.

His matchups over the next two weeks aren’t necessarily good enough to put him in a stellar starting lineup, but he could very well be a starter for New Orleans in 2023. If the Saints can upgrade as quarterback, chances are that he becomes someone worth selecting. in fantasy designs in August. Drop Jameson Williams Williams has now played three games for the Lions, but his role has hardly grown. Williams is used for attacks in several personnel groups, but only sees a few snaps in each.

The main wide receiver pool is 11-man staff, and he only played four of 38 possible snaps in that pool this week, making it impossible to start him next week.

The best-case scenario is that somehow he becomes a full-time starter during next week’s game, but even if that happens, the Lions will play the Bears at week 17, which is not a favorable matchup.

It’s still OK to take a chance on Williams in DFS in case he makes some big plays. The return of Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller Both veterans returned from injured reserve earlier this week, playing part-time roles as the Raiders returned them to action. Waller split the playing time with Foster Moreau and t hey shared the field for a rare two-tight-end set. Moreau typically played in 21 men, giving him the quick lead, while the two were used interchangeably in 11 men.

and Renfrow and Kelly Cole split playing time in sets with three receivers.

Renfrow had a clear advantage in snaps, but they were also used interchangeably in the slot.

We can expect Renfrow and Waller to play a higher percentage of snaps next week, assuming they haven’t had any setbacks.

Renfrow hasn’t been a fantasy starter all season, so it’s probably okay to dodge him. Waller can probably return to the ranks of fantasy starters. Pat Freiermuths role continues to decline Freiermuth was held without a catch for the first time in his NFL career. Not only did he not catch a pass, but he was held without a goal, even including actions called back by a penalty.

This was the third week in a row that Freiermuth played a smaller role in first and second downs in 11 staff.

He played 15 of 33 possible snaps from 11 staff during early downs this week. Zak Gentry played 15 while Connor Heyward treated three.

Freiermuth should stay in imaginative starting lineups over what’s available on distance cable as he should see targets again next week. His ceiling isn’t as high as earlier in the season, but he still offers more than most tight ends. Donald Parahams return Parham was lifted from injured reserve on Saturday and joined the Chargers’ tight final rotation. He was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury in early November. He only played two games this season.

The tight ends were largely used interchangeably through formation.

Gerald Everett played the majority of snaps in 11 staff, but Parham took several snaps from that group, including some snaps on third downs.

All three took significant shots in two tight final sets. Typically, if only one of them ran a pass route, it was Everett.

Parham usually took pictures of it Tre McKitty but he also cut into Everett’s snaps and itineraries.

Three of Everett’s six worst games in terms of offensive snap percentage have come in Parham’s three appearances this season.

Everett is probably still good enough to be a fantasy starter for the past two weeks, but his ceiling is lower now. Chigoziem Okonkwos fantasy value continues to rise Okonkwo led the Titans in goals and ran more pass routes than Austin Hooper. He caught four of his five targets for 54 yards. He finished second on the team in receiving yards.

He has played 32 snaps from 11 staff in the past two weeks, having played 40 snaps from 11 staff in the first 13 weeks.

The Titans even gave him a carry, on which he gained six yards.

He remains the best in terms of yards per route walked (2.63) among those with at least 50 routes. The closest player is Travis Kelce at 2:26.

Tennessee has a favorable game against Houston next week. There’s plenty of room for Okonkwo to grow in terms of playing time and routes run, but he’s clearly been the main target in Tennessee lately and can be in imaginative starting lineups. [/am4show]

