Jordan Luplow signs 1-year contract with Braves





ATLANTA — Jordan Luplow’s defensive skills gave him the opportunity to crack the Braves’ outfield mix next year.

Luplow signed a one-year, $1.4 million deal with the Braves on Monday. As things stand, the 29-year old outfielder will come to Spring Training with a chance to compete for the left field spot. But there’s always a chance another outfielder could be added before the season starts.

Luplow, who was not offered by the D-backs, has another option and could be checked through the 2024 season. The Braves attempted to acquire him before the August trade deadline, but Arizona chose not to move him.

The Braves are hopeful that Eddie Rosario will recover from a tough 2022 season, which was marred and shortened by vision problems. But Luplow could prove to be a good platoon option, or a valuable backup outfielder who can take both corners.

Luplow batted .176 with 11 home runs and a .634 OPS in 234 at bats for the D-backs this past season. The 29-year-old outfielder’s best offensive season came in 2019, when he hit .276 with 15 homers and a .923 OPS over 261 at bats for the Guardians.

While the Braves don’t know what they’ll get from Luplow offensively, they’re looking forward to what he brings defensively. His arm strength was in the 96th percentile in MLB, and he’s shown great reach playing both corners in the outfield.

Luplow produced a .673 OPS last year and hit eight of his 11 homers against left-handed pitchers, but he has a .841 OPS against them in his career. This creates the possibility of a platoon with Rosario. If nothing else, the Braves’ newest outfielder could be a solid backup, adding stability to Ronald Acua Jr. could help by skillfully handling the right field spot every now and then.

