Babar PCB at odds; PAK captain refuses to enter field in protest: Report | Cricket





The third Test between Pakistan and England took a hugely controversial turn after the captaincy Babar Azam refused to take the field on Day 2 in Karachi. Babar was initially thought to be unwell, but former Pakistani captain Rashid Latif has revealed it was a form of protest on the skipper’s part after hotel security stopped him from going out for dinner the night before. Babar and a few players were supposed to go out for a meal, but security targeted Babar in particular and refused to let him go out. The intrusive security measures enraged Babar, leaving him off the pitch while Mohammad Rizwan dictated proceedings. “There was an incident last night. It came out in the media, that’s why I’m making it known, otherwise I wouldn’t have done it. The players were going to have dinner with family. Security must be notified The players, including Azhar Ali, Imam Ul Haq and Babar Azam had informed them. But when they reached the lobby and were about to get into the car, the security told Babar that he couldn’t go out and the rest couldn’t. So no one went” , Latif told a local news station. Read also: Babar Azam shatters Inzamam Ul Haq’s 17-year record and joins Ponting, Kohli, Lara and Tendulkar in incredible milestone According to a report in PTI, Babar and the guard then engaged in a heated argument before the Pakistani captain went back to his room. The PCB has yet to issue an official statement on the matter and attempted to diffuse and cover up the controversy by announcing that Babar had a severe headache preventing him from taking the field. However, the real reason was something else. “It’s for their own good and the Pakistani cricket,” the news agency quoted a PCB source as saying. Babar later came on clear and resumed his duties as captain. Security surrounding Pakistani cricket has been a hot topic for the past year. Last September, New Zealand halted their limited tour of Pakistan minutes before the start of the first ODI due to ‘security issues’, which not only caused a stir in Pakistani cricket but also led to a ripple effect when England, who were believed to be touring the country for a Test series, also decided to postpone the series, one currently being played. Meanwhile, Pakistan stares at a 0-3 whitewash against England in Karachi. England are already 2-0 up with wins at Rawalpindi and Multan, need another 55 to win with 2 days left and eight wickets in hand. Pakistan were bowled out for 216 in their second innings, giving England a target of 167, of which they have knocked out 112 for the loss of two wickets.

