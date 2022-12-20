Why elite DBs decompose a major concern for Vols





Saturday night was a double whammy for Tennessee football on the recruiting trail. The Vols lost one of their most elite commitments, and it could be an indication of things to come given where he decided to go less than 12 hours later. Alabama defensive back Sylvester Smith, a 2023 four-star across the board except ON3 where he is a three-star, fired from Rocky Top. Standing between 5’11” and 6’1″ while weighing between 190 and 200 pounds, Smith is listed as a safety across the board Coming from Munford High School in Talladega County, Ala., Smith is a clear loss not only because of his profile, but because of the need for safety in Tennessee football. He announced his departure on Instagram on Saturday night. The Vols had notable problems in secondary last year, and things will get even worse with the departure of free safety Trevon Flowers. This makes this one of the top positions that the UT needs. Smith had been committed to them since April, so this is a huge loss. Making matters worse, however, is the fact that Smith decided to commit to the Auburn Tigers and new head coach Hugh Freeze the next morning. He announced the decision, just as he did his release, on Instagram. Make no mistake, this is a problem for Tennessee football. It’s bad enough that the Vols lost an elite candidate in a position of emergency, but it’s worse that Freeze’s presence at a nearby school could so quickly turn around a recruit who spent eight months at UT. Frankly, if that trend continues, Josh Heupel will have an even harder time recruiting. Kirby Smart has the Georgia Bulldogs rolling right now, so they have the first dibs on Georgia talent. However, the Alabama Crimson Tide is second to Nick Saban. Now Saban and Freeze could be enough to completely lock down the state of Alabama, and Freeze could also give a push in Georgia. As a result, things got a lot harder for Rocky Top in some of their recruiting pipelines. There are still five defensive backs committed to Tennessee football plus an athlete who could play defensive backs, but Smith’s firing raises many concerns. It’s a loss of staff for the obvious reasons, but also a loss in terms of what they face going forward. Those are real problems.

