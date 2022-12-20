



Eastern Kentucky Softball Announces 2023 Schedule

RICHMOND, K. EKU softball is coming out of the program’s inaugural season as a member of the ASUN conference and has finalized its 2023 schedule, head coach Jane Worthington announced Wednesday afternoon.

EKU softball is coming out of the program's inaugural season as a member of the ASUN conference and has finalized its 2023 schedule, head coachannounced Tuesday morning. Fans are encouraged to view the full schedule here and purchase season tickets at the Colonel's website. EKU will begin the 2023 season 13 games away from Richmond February 10-26. During this period, the program will go to Illinois and compete against St. Thomas, Evansville, Bowling Green, Valpo and Creighton. The team then travels by bus to Atlanta for five games against Rhode Island, Georgia State and Purdue Fort Wayne. The Colonels round out the away game with three games in the UNCW Tournament before returning home. EKU will then flip the script and host eight non-conference home games at Gertrude Hood Field, beginning with Dayton on March 2 and ending the week with four games against Indiana State and Ohio, with each team playing twice. The Colonels continued their home run with a clash against local rival Western Kentucky on March 8 and then close out the week with a series against Valpo on March 11-12. Eastern Kentucky will then begin its second season in the ASUN with a home series against Liberty on March 17-19. The Colonels kick off the midweek hosting Louisville on Tuesday, March 21 at 6:00 PM ET. Worthington and company will hit the road for two consecutive conference series against Kennesaw State and North Alabama from March 24 to April 2. Ending a 12-day swing away traveling to Highland Heights, Ky. to face regional foe NKU on April 4 at 4:00 am ET. EKU returns home with its second home conference series against Jacksonville on April 6-7 and will play a doubleheader against the Dolphins at 2PM on Thursday The Colonels then head south for a weekday game at Tennessee Tech in Cookeville, Tennessee on April 12 before taking on Florida Gulf Coast at the weekend. The team will make the trek back home from April 19-23 to take on Morehead State and Jacksonville State. On April 26, EKU will compete in one of the most anticipated games on the schedule, as the team makes the 30-minute drive to Lexington for a midweek game with Kentucky at 6:00 PM ET. Eastern Kentucky will wrap up its 2023 regular season schedule with a road conference trip to Nashville, Tennessee, to face Lipscomb April 29-30 before returning home to face Bellarmine on May 5-7. EKU looks set to qualify for its first ASUN tournament on May 11-13, hosted by Stetson in DeLand, Florida. Fans have two different options when selecting season tickets. Prices start at $25 for general admission seating. Backrest seats are available for the season for $35. For subscription questions, please contact Raymond White at (859) 622-2122 [email protected]

